Police operatives have arrested three suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Imo state

The suspected IPOB members were arrested during gun battle in Ubahu, Okigwe Local Government Area of the state

The police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, said two suspects fled into the surrounding bushes during the operation at the IPOB hideout on Thursday, April 17, 2025

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Okigwe LGA, Imo state - Three suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been arrested in Ubahu, Okigwe local government area of Imo state.

The police operatives arrested the suspected IPOB members following a raid on an alleged terror hideout of Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Police recover N10.3m contributed to IPOB to finance act of terrorism Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, said the command’s tactical teams in collaboration with local vigilante groups, conducted the raid while acting on credible intelligence.

As reported by the Punch, Okoye made this known while parading the suspects and recovered items at the command’s headquarters in Owerri on Friday, April 18, 2025.

He identified the the arrested suspects as: Onyekaba Ikenna Innocent (21), Ugwu Ikenna (31) and Ofor Kasarachi (37).

The Police PRO added that two suspects fled into the surrounding bushes, while three others were captured during the gun battle with the security operatives.

Okoye said the police recovered significant weapons and materials allegedly linked to terrorist activities.

The recovered items include: one AK-47 rifle, two pump-action shotguns, eighteen live cartridges, multiple mobile devices and laptops, ₦10.3 million in cash.

“The recovered cash, based on preliminary investigations, is believed to have been contributed by IPOB members to finance acts of terrorism,”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police operatives recorded another feat in their bid to restore peace to the recently troubled southeast geopolitical zone.

Five of the suspected IPOB/ESN members responsible for killing security operatives were nabbed by the police.

One of them has reportedly confessed while investigations are ongoing to arrest others and get them prosecuted.

Nigerian army arrests IPOB members.

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Army arrested two IPOB members, Ifeanyi Godwin and Uche Onuoha, in Anambra State with weapons and spiritual objects.

Troops also raided the residence of a kidnap kingpin, Bello Chikidawoje, in Oyo State, recovering two AK-47 rifles and ammunition, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

In Katsina State, troops engaged terrorists in a gun duel, recovering weapons and ammunition, and neutralized a terrorist, preventing a potential attack on commuters.

Army busts IPOB hideout, kill 13 members.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that troops of the Nigerian Army killed some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) operating in the southeast region.

In their recent operations in Enugu and Anambra states, troops of the Joint Task Force killed at least 13 IPOB men and arrested three kidnappers.

The spokesman of the task force, Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu, confirmed this in a statement and shared further details on the successful operations.

Source: Legit.ng