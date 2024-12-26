The FIIRO office in Lagos has been engulfed by fire, giving a trail of destruction in the early hours of the boxing day

A devastating fire has ravaged the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO) office in Oshodi, Lagos, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The blaze, which broke out around midnight on Christmas Day, has been raging for hours. Firefighters from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, supported by the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), are battling to contain the flames.

Fire outbreak at FIIRO office in Oshodi, Lagos Photo Credit: @funkeakindele, @radionigeriahq

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, as of 4 a.m. on Boxing Day, rescue operations were still ongoing, with emergency responders working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent offices and buildings. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, although the fire has caused extensive damage to property worth millions of naira.

What caused fire at FIIRO's office?

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, and an investigation is likely to be launched to determine its origin. Meanwhile, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and LASEMA are continuing their efforts to bring the fire under control and prevent further damage.

The FIIRO office, located near Cappa Bus Stop in Oshodi, is a critical research institution that plays a vital role in promoting industrial development in Nigeria. The destruction caused by the fire is likely to have significant implications for the institution's operations and research activities.

As the situation continues to unfold, officials are urging people to exercise caution and avoid the area until the fire has been fully extinguished and the site has been declared safe. The Lagos State Government has also pledged to support and assist those affected by the fire.

