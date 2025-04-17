The CJTF in Lagos has arrested over 100 suspected Boko Haram operatives as part of ongoing efforts to prevent insurgents from infiltrating the state

The Commander of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Lagos, Mr Kumar Sanda, has revealed that over 100 suspected Boko Haram operatives have been apprehended in Lagos state.

The arrests, according to Sanda, are part of the ongoing efforts to prevent Boko Haram insurgents and bandits from infiltrating the state, especially those fleeing military operations in the North.

Sanda made this revelation on Wednesday, April 17, at an award ceremony held at the Airport Hotel, Lagos, where he was honoured with the Best Security Group in Lagos award by the Nigerian Human Rights Community.

CJTF’s Role in Preventing Infiltration

During his speech at the event, Sanda highlighted the CJTF’s commitment to monitoring key areas of the state where people from northern Nigeria tend to gather, such as trailer parks, quarries, and markets.

The aim is to intercept any potential insurgents before they can carry out activities in the state.

“We regularly make arrests at trailer parks, quarries, markets, and other locations where people from the North are known to gather.

"Our commitment to keeping Lagos free from Boko Haram and banditry remains strong. We are doing everything we can to ensure Lagos is not a haven for insurgents fleeing military operations in the North," Sanda said.

Sanda further stated that the number of Boko Haram members arrested in Lagos was substantial, and if revealed, would be hard to believe, The Punch reported.

“If I should mention the number of Boko Haram members we have arrested in Lagos State, people will not believe it. But we have arrested thousands,” he said.

Tracking infiltration routes

The CJTF Commander also explained the methods used to track and apprehend suspects.

“We monitor trailer parks, quarries, and check truck pushers because we understand the channels through which they enter Lagos. Our people must remain vigilant. Not all Abokis are bad, but not all are good either,” he stated.

Sanda emphasised that Boko Haram has no place in Lagos, asserting that the CJTF works in close coordination with the Lagos State government to ensure the safety and security of the people.

“Boko Haram has no domain in Lagos State. The Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor is constantly in touch with us to ensure the people sleep with their eyes closed,” Sanda added.

CJTF speaks on non-Nigerian insurgents in Lagos

In his address, Sanda also cautioned against assuming that all terrorists in Nigeria are Nigerian nationals.

He explained that many of the insurgents and bandits currently operating in Nigeria are not Nigerians but rather non-Nigerians who infiltrate the country and pose as citizens.

“Whenever you see a man from Borno state, you might feel scared because of Boko Haram. But many of those you see are not truly Nigerians. That’s not to say there are no Nigerians among them,” Sanda remarked.

Boko Haram attack reportedly kills seven in Borno

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that seven commuters died after an explosion along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

The explosion followed an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists on the dilapidated and deserted road that passes through the Sambisa forest.

Several sources disclosed that the explosion happened while cars on a scheduled military-escorted convoy were transporting passengers from Damboa to Maiduguri, leaving several others with varying degrees of injuries.

