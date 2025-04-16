EFCC Sends Notable Message to All CBEX 'Investors' on Funds
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, April 16, assured individuals who invested in the CBEX digital trading platform that they would recover their funds
- The EFCC revealed that it had been monitoring the platform even before the recent wave of public complaints
- CBEX, which had promised investors a 100 percent return on investment, faced a crisis recently as many users reported being unable to withdraw their funds, sparking outrage on social media
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has assured individuals who invested in the CBEX digital trading platform that they would recover their funds.
As reported by The Punch, the commission revealed that it had been monitoring the platform even before the recent wave of public complaints.
Channels Television also noted the EFCC's message.
CBEX, which had promised investors a 100 percent return on investment, faced a crisis over the weekend as many users reported being unable to withdraw their funds, sparking outrage on social media.
In a video interview with Channels Television, EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said the agency had received calls from different quarters over the incident and was already tracking the digital trading platform.
He said:
“Concerning this CBEX thing, we’re on it; it’s not that we didn’t know, and you know we’ve been alerting Nigerians about ways and means to separate themselves from this type of shenanigans. So, before the calls came, we were working; while the calls were coming, we were working, and even after the calls, we’re still working.
“I can assure you that all of the profiling we need to do, contacts that we need to make, and some collaborative engagement that we need to make, we’re already doing that. We’re in contact with Interpol. We’re in contact with our development partners.”
Read more on CBEX:
- Man who cried out after losing N9 million to CBEX gets land worth N30m, explains how it happened
- Observant lady shares secret behind CBEX, gives detailed analysis of crashed investment scheme
- Full list: 11 Popular ponzi schemes Nigerians will never forget
- CBEX crash: 3 Nigerians cry out after losing N9 million, school fees to platform, videos trend
- Cbex: Man mentions another alleged ponzi scheme, warns people to withdraw their money
- CBEX investments: Cybersecurity expert shows how investors’ funds were moved into private wallet
Cbex: Banker who lost money in MMM invests loses
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man perpetually lost money in ponzi schemes, and yet, it seemed he had not learned his lessons.
The story was told of a man who lost his investment in Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM) years back.
The man had invested in the failed ponzi when it was still in operation, but he lost all that he put into it. As of when he made the failed investment, the man had no job because he was sacked by the bank where he was working.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.