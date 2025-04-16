The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, April 16, assured individuals who invested in the CBEX digital trading platform that they would recover their funds

The EFCC revealed that it had been monitoring the platform even before the recent wave of public complaints

CBEX, which had promised investors a 100 percent return on investment, faced a crisis recently as many users reported being unable to withdraw their funds, sparking outrage on social media

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has assured individuals who invested in the CBEX digital trading platform that they would recover their funds.

As reported by The Punch, the commission revealed that it had been monitoring the platform even before the recent wave of public complaints.

Channels Television also noted the EFCC's message.

CBEX, which had promised investors a 100 percent return on investment, faced a crisis over the weekend as many users reported being unable to withdraw their funds, sparking outrage on social media.

In a video interview with Channels Television, EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said the agency had received calls from different quarters over the incident and was already tracking the digital trading platform.

He said:

“Concerning this CBEX thing, we’re on it; it’s not that we didn’t know, and you know we’ve been alerting Nigerians about ways and means to separate themselves from this type of shenanigans. So, before the calls came, we were working; while the calls were coming, we were working, and even after the calls, we’re still working.

“I can assure you that all of the profiling we need to do, contacts that we need to make, and some collaborative engagement that we need to make, we’re already doing that. We’re in contact with Interpol. We’re in contact with our development partners.”

Read more on CBEX:

Cbex: Banker who lost money in MMM invests loses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man perpetually lost money in ponzi schemes, and yet, it seemed he had not learned his lessons.

The story was told of a man who lost his investment in Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM) years back.

The man had invested in the failed ponzi when it was still in operation, but he lost all that he put into it. As of when he made the failed investment, the man had no job because he was sacked by the bank where he was working.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng