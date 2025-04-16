Several Nigerians have been wailing online after news broke out that a popular investment platform, CBEX, crashed

It was reported that trillions of naira belonging to investors in several countries were trapped on the platform

One Nigerian, Ivan Eagle, claimed that he invested about N9 million into the platform before hearing the devastating news

A popular investment platform, CBEX, has reportedly crashed, leaving investors in several countries, including Nigeria, in financial distress.

One affected investor, Ivan Eagle, revealed that he had invested around N9 million, which is now trapped on the platform.

Several Nigerians lost their money after CBEX crashed. Photo credit: Nikkyola, Lilyahoftiktok/ TikTok, Ivan Eagle/ Facebook.

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng in this article shares the sad stories of three Nigerians will lost their money to CBEX.

1. Ivan Eagle

A Nigerian investor, Ivan Eagle, recently spoke out about the collapse of CBEX, a digital assets trading platform, revealing that he lost N9 million.

According to Ivan, he had not only invested heavily in the platform but had also encouraged others to do so.

Man shares how he lost N9m to Cbex. Photo credit: Ivan Eagle/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Facebook user Ivan Eagle recounted his experience, detailing how he had previously vouched for CBEX's legitimacy.

However, upon discovering that his account balance had been wiped clean, Ivan realised that something was amiss.

Ivan claimed that the 31 individuals he had introduced to CBEX had managed to withdraw their funds with profits before the platform's collapse.

However, he acknowledged that their gains were likely unsustainable and not derived from genuine trading activities.

The sudden collapse of CBEX has left many investors in pain, with thousands of Nigerians expressing outrage and disappointment on social media.

Many had entrusted their savings to the platform, only to see their funds vanish overnight.

Ivan wrote in part:

"I just lost N9 million on CBEX. This is not the recent rumour-mongering enhanced with misleading photos which I was strongly debunking 2 days ago because so far, the entity we once believed was an A.I assisted trading agency called CBEX hadn't given us any reason to doubt them. I got back home from the island this evening and my team member, Gertrude Udegbunam, whom I spent most of the day with inspecting properties sent me a message alerting me that her trade balance on CBEX had been wiped clean.

"Fearing her account had been infiltrated, I rushed to my own CBEX account and met it at $0.00 too. In confusion, I opened the telegram group to see thousands of messages from Nigerians cursing CBEX. I smiled to myself and was about to mutter a prayer of thanks to God. But I caught myself. Why? Because even though all 31 people I recommended CBEX to had taken out all their money with profit, I couldn't deny one fact at this point: Their profits were ill- gotten and not real trade profits!"

See the post below:

2. Liyah

A Nigerian student's academic future hangs in the balance after she lost her school fees to CBEX, a digital assets trading platform.

Liyahoftiktok1's video on TikTok revealed her pain as she revealed that her investment had vanished into thin air.

Lady who invested her school fees into Cbex cries out after site crashed. Photo: @liyahoftiktok1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The amount in question was $300, equivalent to approximately N480,000, which unfortunately was her school fees.

According to the heartbroken student, she had invested her tuition fees in CBEX, hoping to generate profits.

However, her dreams were shattered when the platform allegedly crashed, wiping out her funds.

Desperate and worried about her academic future, she pleaded with CBEX to return her money.

A screenshot shared by the lady showed that her account balance had been reduced to zero, lending credence to her claims.

Her emotional outburst sparked concern among netizens, with many questioning the safety and reliability of digital assets trading platforms like CBEX.

In her words:

"Cbex bring my money back. 300 dollars don go. Omoh my life don spoil. I used my school fees to play Cbex. CBEX bring my money back."

Watch the video here:

3. Nikkyola

A Nigerian lady's life was turned upside down after she lost her life savings to a failed investment platform, CBEX.

The emotional aftermath of the incident was captured on video, showing her distress and frustration.

Lady cries after losing life savings to CBEX Photo credit: @nikkyola2520/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The clip, shared via her TikTok account @nikkyola2520, revealed her pain as she struggled to cope with the financial loss.

According to her, she had invested all her money into the platform with the hope of making it big, but that was not the case.

The investment platform's collapse had a negative impact on her life, leaving her financially wrecked and in pains.

"CBEX don chop my life savings," she captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Man promised to refund lady who lost money to CBEX

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man promised to refund a lady whom he led to invest in the digital assets trading company, CBEX.

Many people on social media alleged that the CBEX trading platform had crashed and that traders' funds were trapped.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng