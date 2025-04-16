A Nigerian man has expressed his excitement on social media after he was gifted a plot of land worth about N30 million

This happened after the man shared an emotional post on Facebook revealing that he lost N9 million to CBEX

In an update, the young man narrated how a lady based in Sweden decided to give him a full plot of land in Lagos after reading his story

A young man, Ivan Eagle, experienced an unexpected turn of events shortly after losing N9 million to CBEX, a digital assets trading platform.

Following his emotional post on Facebook about the incident, a surprising gesture of kindness came his way.

Man receives land worth N30 million after losing N9m to CBEX company. Photo credit: Ivan Eagle/ Facebook.

Source: TikTok

Man who lost N9 million to CBEX gets plot of land

Facebook user Ivan Eagle had shared his painful experience with CBEX, revealing how he and others had lost huge amounts of money.

Fortunately for Ivan, his story caught the attention of a kind-hearted individual based in Sweden.

The Swedish lady, moved by Ivan's story, decided to gift him a plot of land in Lagos, valued at approximately N30 million.

Ivan was overwhelmed with gratitude upon receiving the news, describing the moment as life-changing.

A kind-hearted lady gifted him a plot of land after reading his CBEX story. Photo credit: Ivan Eagle/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to Ivan, the plot of land, located in a reputable residential estate in Ibeju Lekki, is a highly sought-after property in Lagos.

Ivan verified the authenticity of the gift, confirming that the lady had indeed purchased the land and had the authority to transfer ownership.

Ivan's response to the gift was emotional, as he expressed his gratitude to the kind stranger who put a smile on his face.

In his words:

"A follower in Sweden just gifted me a FULL plot of land in Lagos after reading my CBEX story on Legit.ng — a 7 million follower strong Nigerian blog! A standard 600sqm plot of land, a fully allocated residential estate in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos!

"To get a standard well protected FULL plot of land in a residential region of Ibeju Lekki today under a reputable real estate company starts from N30 million!7 years ago, those plots went for between N1.5 million to N3.5 million per plot. 12 years ago those plots went for roughly N700,000—N1 million.

"For those of you who live in Lagos, you all know how Lagos state is gradually evolving into Ibeju Lekki and how currently all residential regions covered by reputable real estate firms in Ibeju Lekki have been SOLD OUT. My throat is dry. This follower just gifted me N30 million because my story inspired her!

"I was called early this morning from Stockholm on WhatsApp and informed. I assumed it was a prank at first and was shocked when the letter of allocation was sent to me plus phone contacts where the follower bought the land from last year for almost N20 million.

"The lady was indeed the registered and documented owner of the land and therefore had the powers to sell or pass it on to whoever she pleased. Still not fully convinced, I had to ask my contacts in Alausa to run further verification on the land coordinates. They did and it checked out!"

Reactions as man gets plot of land as gift

Facebook users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Ifeanyichukwu Nwankwo said:

"I saw that post on Legit.ng this morning and it inspired me. More wins bro."

Prince Josephson wrote:

"Wow congratulations Ivan Eagle. Please let me help in marketing it."

Leesi Barisa wrote:

"Why sell it? It's a gift that you were not expecting. Well, your choice. I can't sell something someone gifted me. Congratulations."

Valentino said:

"Why not lease it out than sell it."

Standard Multimedia said:

"Congratulations."

Adaugo Nkwocha reacted:

"Congratulations. God bless the giver."

Rita Egwu added:

"Congratulations dear."

Lady weeps after losing life savings to CBEX

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain and frustration on social media after investing all her money into CBEX.

In a video posted via the TikTok app, she was seen crying uncontrollably while lamenting over the loss of her life savings.

Source: Legit.ng