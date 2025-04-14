Three Nigerian men have been arrested by police operatives for drug trafficking in southern Libya

The Samnu Police Department found a quantity of hashish earmarked for sale with the three Nigerians

According to the Migrant Rescue Watch, the drug trafficking case was referred to public prosecution

Libya - The operatives of the Samnu Police Department have arrested three Nigerians for drug trafficking in southern Libya.

The suspects were allegedly caught with a quantity of hashish, which authorities believe was intended for sale.

Three Nigerians arrested in Libya for drug trafficking earmarked for sale. Photo credit: @EUBAMLibya

Source: Twitter

The Migrant Rescue Watch disclosed this in a statement issued via its X handle @rgowans on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

The arrests were made during a targeted operation in the town of Samnu, located in the Murzuq district.

The area is notorious for smuggling and human trafficking due to its proximity to Libya’s southern borders.

Authorities disclosed that the case had been handed over to the public prosecution for further investigation and legal action.

“Samnu Police Dept. arrested 3 #migrants of Nigerian nationality on charges of drug trafficking. The trio were found in possession of a quantity of hashish earmarked for sale. The case was referred to public prosecution.”

