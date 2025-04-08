The EFCC arraigned Sirajo Muhammad Jaja, the accountant-general of Bauchi state, and others over N8.3 billion alleged fraud

Justice O.A. Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N200 million each with two sureties in like sum

Although the trial was adjourned until June 17, 2025, the EFCC opposed their bail applications citing two major reasons

FCT, Abuja - On Monday, April 7, 2025, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the accountant general of Bauchi state, Sirajo Muhammad Jaja, before Justice O.A. Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Maitama, Abuja, for fraud.

The EFCC arraigned Jaja alongside Aliyu Abubakar, a bureau de change operator, and his company, Jasfad Resources Enterprise.

The defendants were arraigned on a nine-count charge bordering on money laundering, diversion of public funds, and criminal misappropriation of funds to the tune of N8.3 billion.

The arraignment took place before O.A. Egwuatu, a judge at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The EFCC’s head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, confirmed this in a statement shared on the agency's official website on Monday.

Others involved in the case, who are currently at large, include a former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, the incumbent Secretary to the State Government, Aminu Hammayo, Saleh U. Mohammed and Balarabe Abdullahi.

According to Oyewale, the defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges when they were read to them.

He noted that the prosecution counsel, Abba Mohammed, SAN, requested a trial date and urged the court to remand them in a Correctional Facility, while defence counsel, Mohammed Ndayako, SAN, representing the first and second defendants, and Chris Uche, SAN, representing the third defendant, moved applications for their bail.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, Justice Egwuatu granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200 million each with two sureties in like sum.

“The sureties, the court held, must be residents of Abuja, of which one must be a federal government employee not below Grade Level 17 and must present evidence of tax payment for the past three years. The court further held that the defendants must deposit their passports with the court registrar.

“Pending the perfection of their bail conditions, the third defendant was released to the Attorney General of Bauchi State, Hassan L. Yakubu, SAN, while Jaja, the first defendant, was remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja,” the statement added.

Oyewale added that the matter was adjourned till June 17, 2025, for the commencement of the trial.

