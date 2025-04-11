The Centre for Public Advocacy on Governance (CPAG) has hailed the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev

The group celebrated Professor Utsev for his exceptional leadership and commitment to ensuring water and food security in Nigeria

Dr. Ifure Tansi Ikpa highlighted the achievements of the ministry under Profesor Ursev's leadership

FCT, Abuja - The minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, has been commended for his exceptional leadership and commitment to ensuring water and food security in Nigeria.

The Centre for Public Advocacy on Governance (CPAG) said the Ministry has made significant strides in sanitation, water supply, and flood control.

The Centre said the ministry has showcased a strong focus on climate resilience and sustainable water management.

As reported by The Nation, Dr. Ifure Tansi Ikpa made this known in a statement

According to the statement, the ministry has declared 34 additional Local Government Areas (LGAs) open defecation-free, bringing the national total to 136 LGAs in 2024.

Ikpa said the achievement recorded under Utsev’s leadership is a testament to the Ministry’s efforts to improve sanitation across the country.

He added that over 40 water supply projects have been completed across rural, small-town, and urban areas.

The group further stated that it has improved access to clean water for thousands of Nigerians.

Ikpa said the ministry has completed the National Water Quality Reference Laboratories in Asaba and Umuahia, enhancing water quality monitoring and testing.

“The Ministry has also implemented 44 projects under the PEWASH programme and 45 under the SURWASH programme, demonstrating its commitment to water and sanitation development.”

“Additionally, 64 projects were funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) under the Inclusive Basic Delivery System for Development and Livelihood Empowerment Improvement Project."

Utsev commended for achievements in the water sector.

Similarly, Legit.ng, a group that stands for Open Governance and Transparency, lauded Professor Utsev.

The minister was commended for his transformative leadership in Nigeria's water sector, promoting sustainable development and improving livelihoods.

The group also called on state governors to collaborate with the federal government in investing in water infrastructure.

5 priorities outlined for the minister of water resources

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Engr. Yusuf Majolagbe, the chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), Lagos state chapter, outlined the top five key priorities Utsev should focus on.

Majolagbe's suggestions include clean water and sanitation, body waste sludge management, and environmental datasets.

Prof. Utsev's portfolio was appointed minister on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale.

