FCT, Abuja—Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, the minister of water resources and sanitation, has been praised for his dedication to transforming the water sector.

The minister was also commended for promoting sustainable development and improving the livelihoods of Nigerians.

The group Empowerment for Unemployed Initiative and the Society for Open Governance and Transparency noted this during a press conference on Tuesday, June 25.

As reported by The Authority, the minister has made significant improvements in Nigeria's water sector under Utsev's leadership.

Speaking, Comrade Igwe Umanta and Danelson Momoh commended the minister's commitment to achieving universal access to safe water and enhancing food security.

Similarly, a pro-Tinubu group, the Asiwaju Core-Supporters Network, on Monday, June 24, also lauded Professor Utsev's governance practices, which have led to efficient management and progress in the water sector, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

They praised Professor Utsev's dedication to enhancing food security through irrigated agriculture, significantly boosting agricultural productivity and aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The group said:

"The distinguished stewardship of Professor Utsev has demonstrated an unshakeable commitment to ensuring universal access to safe water and food security, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of all citizens.

"His visionary approach, uncompromising dedication to excellence, and unwavering focus on the timely completion of critical water projects have yielded tangible and remarkable improvements in the water resources sector."

However, the group called on state Governors to collaborate with the Federal government in investing in water infrastructure.

