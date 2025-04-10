The Rivers state sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) has come under serious criticism over his recent action

Ibas has been lambasted for removing 23 local government caretakers and the head of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission

Governor Siminilayi Fubara’s Special Adviser on Electronic Media, Jerry Omatsogunwa, said Iba's action is impunity taken too far

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers state sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) has been lambasted for sacking the 23 local government caretakers and the head of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

Legit.ng recalls that Ibas announced the appointments of new chairmen and members for both the Civil Service and Local Government Service Commissions.

The secretary to the state government, Prof. Ibibia Works, said the Civil Service Commission will be led by Dr. Livinus Bariki, with four additional members appointed to the commission.

Ibibia also noted that the Local Government Service Commission will be headed by Mr. Israel N. Amadi, with six other members appointed to serve with immediate effect.

Governor Siminilayi Fubara’s Special Adviser on Electronic Media, Jerry Omatsogunwa, said Ibas had become a lord unto himself by his actions.

As reported by The Punch, Omatsogunwa said Iba’s action is not in line with the purpose for which he was sent to Rivers state.

“Well, we have seen impunity ‘pro-max’ in Rivers State, and I think the National Assembly had also said that the budget presentation that he said he was preparing will not stand because that is not the purpose for which he was sent here.

“And the court has asked him not to do anything and to come and answer. You know the rest of the story; 23 names were released as administrators of the LGAs signed by him (Ibas).

“So, for me, it is impunity taken too far. He is now a lord unto himself, and we cannot have that in a democratic setting. I think all well-meaning Rivers people must condemn such acts by the sole administrator, and it will not stand at the end of the day. “

The National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Amb Godknows Igali, said Iba’s action are undemocratic steps taken so far in Rivers state.

He stated this in an open letter issued on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Igali condemned the removal of suspended Governor Sim Fubara’s photographs from all offices when he had not yet been removed from office.

“Unbelievable level of dismantling, disassembling, and razing down all the institutions of democracy that have been in existence in the state.”

Court summons Rivers' sole administrator LGA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court summoned Rivers state’s Sole Administrator to explain why an injunction should not stop the appointment of Sole Administrators for 23 LGAs.

Justice Mohammed highlighted fairness in governance amid concerns that appointing Sole Administrators could undermine democracy in Rivers state.

The case has sparked political debate, with the court's decision on April 14, 2025, expected to impact local governance and constitutional practices in the state.

