A man identified as Ogoro Miffy has made a serious allegation against the Delta state police command

Mr Miffy accused the Ekpan Division Police Station of converting his missing car to a patrol vehicle

According to Miffy, I found the Ekpan Division Police Station using his missing car as a patrol vehicle in 2017

Asaba, Delta State - A man identified as Ogoro Miffy has accused operatives of the Delta state police command of converting his missing car to a patrol vehicle.

Miffy said his car was stolen when he attended a church program in 2015.

Miffy said his car was stolen in 2015 and he found it with the Police in 2017. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force/@ChucksEricE

As reported by The Punch, the man said he went to the Ekpan Division Police Station to file a report about his stolen car.

He stated this in a now-trending video, while speaking in pidgin English, he said:

“Them say make I go print paper for stolen vehicle. I even distribute am all over the place for them.”

Miffy said he was shocked to find his car in use 2 years later by the police at the Ekpan Division in 2017.

“I con discover my motor with the police in Ekpan Division. They converted my vehicle to their own use,”

“Is it their right to use my motor? Because I don’t have a helper, they are oppressing me. I was using the motor to manage my life, but now things are tough. Come to my rescue.”

He further claimed that after taking the matter to court, the High Court ruled in his favour on July 19, 2018.

According to Miffy, the court ordered the police to pay him a fine of N10 million, however, the police appealed the ruling.

Reacting to the man’s claim, the state Police spokesperson, SP Edafe Bright, said:

“2015-2017 is a long time ago. The said vehicle is not in Ekpan Police Station from my findings.”

Edafe further provided a contact for the complainant to contact him to aid their investigation.

