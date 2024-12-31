The United Nations projects Nigeria's population will reach 237.5 million by 2025, a growth of 4.8 million people from December 2024

Nigeria’s population is urbanizing rapidly, with 53.9% of residents living in cities by 2024, including major hubs like Lagos, Kano, and Ibadan

With a median age of 17.9 years and a life expectancy of 54.6 years, Nigeria ranks sixth globally by population

The United Nations, through the Worldometer platform, has projected that Nigeria’s population will reach 237,527,782 by 2025, marking an increase from the 235,072,214 estimated in December 2024.

The report highlights that between 2023 and 2024, Nigeria’s population grew by 4,796,533 people.

The country remains one of the fastest-growing in the world, with a significant portion of its population living in urban areas.

"By 2025, Nigeria’s population will account for 2.85% of the world’s total," the report noted.

With cities like Lagos, Kano, and Ibadan leading the charge, Nigeria’s urban population is projected to continue growing, with 53.9% of the population living in cities in 2024.

Demographics and life expectancy

The report also provided insights into Nigeria’s demographics. The country has a median age of 17.9 years, reflecting a young population.

Life expectancy for Nigerians is 54.6 years, with females slightly outliving males, having a life expectancy of 54.9 years compared to 54.3 years for males.

Nigeria’s position in global population rankings

Nigeria ranks as the sixth most populous country globally, with its population density reaching 255 people per square kilometre.

It is projected to continue its growth trajectory, playing a key role in global demographic trends.

In line with these projections, the global population is expected to reach 8.09 billion people on January 1, 2025, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

