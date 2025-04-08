Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - The defence headquarters (DHQ) has reacted to the claim that military generals contributed money to secure the release of Maharazu Tsiga, a former director-general (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Legit.ng recalls that Tsiga, a retired brigadier general, was held captive for 56 days.

Tukur Gusau, the director of defence information, in a statement on Monday, April 7, said the claims by another retired brigadier general, Ismaila Abdullahi, had contradicted the military’s efforts.

Gusau, a brigadier general, did not deny that the retired generals indeed raised the ransom to free their colleague. He, however, said the narrative downplayed the efforts made by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma by embarking on a Search and Rescue Operation to secure the release of the one-time NYSC boss.

Ribadu receives freed ex-NYSC boss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Counter Terrorism Center handed over Tsiga to the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja.

Tsiga was abducted alongside other individuals on February 5, 2025, from his hometown of Tisga in Bakori local government area (LGA) of Katsina state. He, however, regained freedom on Wednesday, April 2, after spending 56 days in captivity.

During the handover, NSA Ribadu commended the efforts of the security forces and intelligence agencies involved in the rescue operation that freed Tsiga and 18 other kidnap victims.

