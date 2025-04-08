The recent fuel price hike in Adamawa State has severely impacted transportation and daily survival, forcing residents to pay more for basic commuting

Motorcyclists and taxi drivers are struggling with the rising costs, leading to frequent disputes with passengers and long idle hours due to low patronage

Residents, unable to cope with the high cost of living and business setbacks, are calling on the government for urgent intervention

The hike in fuel prices has made means of livelihood difficult for the residents of Adamawa State. With the recent increase, the cost of transportation has risen to another level, causing motorcyclists and taxi drivers to demand higher pay than the normal amount they usually receive.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) sells its fuel per litre at ₦920, while other filling stations sell their fuel at ₦975 per litre. However, residents who resort to buying fuel on the black market complained about the double increase, which is ₦1,300 per litre.

This has caused many businesses to collapse and made survival unbearable for the residents.

Transportation cost forces resident to trek

A concern was raised by some of the residents and motorcyclists when speaking to a Legit.ng correspondent.

A motorcyclist added:

"Now, I don't buy fuel per litre, I only buy with amount, like, ₦10,000 they will calculate it and know the number of litres they are to give me."

He maintained that they are facing a lot of challenges due to the economic instability, leading to quarrelling with passengers whenever they demand an increase.

Responding, a taxi driver who had stayed for 2 hours without passengers explained how the increase has made him stagnant at a spot:

"People no longer travel like before, so it is very hard to get a complete set of passengers as usual."

Some passengers also gave their opinions regarding the hike, stating that:

"It has affected us drastically because where we usually pay ₦500 to go, we now pay ₦700 and this has also affected the commodities we do purchase in the market because fuel is the booster of everything."

This has led to people trekking on foot in order to reduce the amount they have to pay as transport fare.

A resident mentioned while speaking to the correspondent that:

"We are deeply suffering and our businesses are gradually dying, we need intervention from the government to help in this chaotic situation."

Therefore, the residents are calling for urgent action to help reduce the hike in fuel prices in order to make life easier and more bearable, especially in Adamawa State.

