22, 500 Nigerians have been accused of using fake certificates from Benin Republic and Togo to secure job opportunities in government and private organizations

The minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, said only five Universities in Benin and three in Togo were accredited to offer degree programmes

Mamman added that investigations also revealed that many Nigerians with fake certificates never attended the school physically

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 22, 500 Nigerians are parading fake certificates obtained from unaccredited universities in Benin Republic and Togo between 2019 and 2023.

The minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman over 21, 600 from Benin Republic and about 1,105 also obtained their certificates from Togo.

Mamman said only five Universities in Benin and three in Togo were accredited to offer degree programmes.

Mamman disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, August 23.

The minister said the numbers were obtained from records from the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) and other sources.

Fake certificates from Benin, Togo universities

As reported by The Punch, Mamman said only five Universities in Benin and three in Togo were accredited to offer degree programmes.

“Sadly, these people have used the fake certificates to apply and secure job opportunities in government and private organizations with the mindset that they schooled abroad, while people who studied day and night are out there looking for job opportunities.

“Even within the countries, Benin and Togo, these universities are not accredited to offer degree programmes. I don’t know how Nigerians chose to go to unaccredited institutions abroad to ‘study’. Our investigations also indicated that many of the people never even attended the school physically.”

The minister, however, confirmed that a circular was being prepared from the Office of Head of Service of the Federation that would enable them to fish out the people for due prosecution.

Fake certificate: List of universities in Benin, Togo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 45 universities were affected by the federal government's decision to suspend evaluation and accreditation for degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.

The ministry of education made the decision following a report that an undercover reporter acquired a degree within six weeks from the Benin Republic.

