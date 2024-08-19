The Federal Government has mandated that all higher institutions in Nigeria must submit their matriculation lists to the Ministry of Education

This directive is part of measures recommended by a committee established by the Federal Government to address the growing issue of fake degree

Education Minister Tahir Mamman emphasized that individuals holding fake degrees, whether from Nigerian or foreign universities, will be removed from the system

The Federal Government has directed all higher institutions across the country to "submit their matriculation lists to the Federal Ministry of Education.

The submission, according to the federal government, must be done within three months after matriculation ceremonies.

FG: Matric list must be submitted through JAMB channel

The federal government specified that the lists must be submitted "via the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board's dedicated channel."

This directive is part of recommendations made by a committee formed by the Federal Government to tackle the issue of fake degree mills and certificate fraud in the country, The Punch reported.

In March, the government established an Inter-Ministerial Investigative Committee on Degree Certificate Milling to investigate certificate fraud, following a Daily Nigerian report exposing fake degree mills in the Benin Republic.

FG: Fake degree holders will be swept out of the system

Education Minister Tahir Mamman, after receiving the committee's report, emphasized that individuals holding fake degrees from both Nigerian and foreign universities will be removed from the system.

In a memo to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) dated July 15, 2024, the education ministry addressed concerns over certificate racketeering involving foreign institutions, particularly in Cotonou, Benin Republic, Channels Television reported.

Following an investigation by an inter-ministerial committee, the Minister of Education approved several recommendations for implementation.

The memo further reads:

“Enforce the mandatory requirement for all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to exclusively conduct their admissions processes through the Central Admissions Processing System under the auspices of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board;

"Mandate all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to regularly submit their matriculation lists to the Federal Ministry of Education not later than three months after matriculation ceremonies through the dedicated channel of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board."

