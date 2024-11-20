Unspecified number of police officers have been killed in Ohafia local government area of Abia state

The gunmen killed the policemen at Ebem, Asaga area at about 7:30 am on Wednesday, November 20

This is coming few days after gunmen ambushed and killed police inspector providing security for a federal lawmaker in the state

Ohafia, Abia state - Rampaging gunmen have reportedly killed an unspecified number of policemen in Ohafia local government area of Abia state.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred in Ebem, Asaga area at about 7:30 am on Wednesday, November 20.

Residents scampered for safety over fear. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

According to The Sun, sources said the area has been deserted as residents scampered for safety over fear.

This is coming few days after gunmen ambushed and attacked police officers killing an inspector who was providing security for a federal lawmaker.

The attack occurred near Umuahia South local government area (LGA) secretariat in Ubakala, Abia state, on Sunday, November 17.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, is yet to comment on the unfortunate incident.

Legit.ng recalls that there was tension and pandemonium at Owerrinta, located along the Umuahia-Aba Federal Expressway in Abia state.

Gunmen opened fire and attacked the Police Rapid Response Squad facility killing a female detainee.

The state Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, said the gunmen attacked the RRS facility at about midnight with three Hilux vehicles.

Read more stories on gunmen attack in Abia state:

Gunmen attack Army outpost, kill soldiers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than three Nigerian soldiers were killed by masked gunmen in the commercial city of Aba in Abia state in May 2024.

The gunmen who attacked the soldiers unaware in SUVs burnt their patrol van and the outpost at Obikabia junction.

It was gathered that military aircraft started hovering around Aba city centre after the attack on Thursday, May 30.

