Two people died after a petrol tanker and a motorcycle collided due to overspeeding at Oko Olowo area of the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway in Kwara state

There have been persistent cases of accidents that claimed lives on the highway

Residents and travellers have intensified calls for urgent construction of speed bumps to prevent future occurrences

Residents and travellers have renewed their calls for urgent safety measures in the Oko Olowo area of the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway, Kwara state following yet another fatal accident that claimed two lives.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident, which occurred on Thursday, involved a motorcycle popularly known as "Ladies Bike" and a petrol tanker.

Legit.ng learned that the two riders on the motorcycle attempted to overtake at high speed but lost control and rammed under the truck, leading to their instant death.

"Another accident, two people were confirmed dead instantly. We think the quick solution now is for the government to build speed bumps for us. We know that the proposed flyover won’t come anytime soon. We need speed bumps now because the persistent occurrence of fatal accidents on this road is worrisome," a resident told Legit.ng.

The highway is a linking route that connects many southern states with northern states in Nigeria.

Another eyewitness added:

"The deceased were on a motorcycle and wanted to overtake. The petrol tanker was also on speed, and that was how they collided. Over-speeding is the major cause of these accidents."

History of tragedies on Oko Olowo Highway

The Oko- Olowo highway has become notorious for frequent road crashes, with residents repeatedly calling for intervention from the federal and the state governments.

A Kwara lawmaker has submitted a proposal to the Nigerian Senate for the construction of a flyover on the highway.

In January, a similar accident involving a commercial bus and a truck claimed about 15 lives at almost the same spot. Several others sustained varying degrees of injury in the auto crash.

It was gathered that one of the two vehicles involved in the accident in January was transporting cows and human passengers from Ilorin, Kwara State capital to Ogbomoso, Oyo State, while the trailer was said to be travelling from Lagos to Kano.

Similarly, in February, a mother and her child lost their lives at the same community after a trailer coming from the Ogidi area suffered brake failure.

According to reports, the driver of the trailer lost control and veered off course, fatally striking the victims, who were riding on a motorcycle.

Despite these recurring tragedies, no significant measures have been implemented to curb the menace.

A shop owner in the community who spoke to Legit.ng lamented the situation and urged the government at all levels for prompt intervention.

"If the government can regulate speed limits on this road, accidents will reduce. I believe putting speed bumps will help. A flyover is the best solution, but that is taking forever to happen," the shop owner said.

Calls for construction of flyover

Legit.ng learned that Senator Saliu Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central in the National Assembly, moved a motion last November under Orders 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended).

The motion called for the urgent construction of a pedestrian overhead bridge, complete with a motorcycle ramp, at the Oko-Olowo Intersection on the Ilorin-Jebba Federal Highway. This location has been the site of frequent accidents on the road.

Senator Mustapha explained that the Oko-Olowo Intersection, located between Ilorin South and West Local Government Areas of Kwara State, serves as a crucial gateway for the movement of goods and people between the Northern and South-Western States of Nigeria.

He explained that the intersection lacks essential safety features, such as a pedestrian overhead bridge, making it extremely hazardous for pedestrians crossing the highway.

“This deficiency has turned the intersection into a deadly trap for both pedestrians and motorists, resulting in frequent fatalities and property damage. Between November 2023 and January 2024 alone, over 50 lives were lost at this spot, with the most tragic incident claiming 25 lives in a single event in November 2023,” the Senator was quoted by online reports.

Residents flee Kwara homes

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a deadly communal clash over a disputed cashew farm had left at least two people dead and several others injured in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The violent confrontation, which erupted on Friday between residents of Osi and Ẹpẹ-Opin communities, has forced many locals to flee their homes.

