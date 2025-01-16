A year after a deadly explosion caused by illegal explosives in Ibadan, the Bodija Estate community honours the five victims

Governor Seyi Makinde established a 10-member committee to oversee relief fund distribution, emphasizing support for victims rather than compensation

The Bodija Estate Residents’ Association (BERA) hosted interdenominational and Jumat services, unveiling the names and faces of the five victims while calling for stricter safety regulations

Ibadan, Oyo state - A year after a devastating explosion shook the Bodija Estate in Ibadan, Oyo State, the names and faces of five victims who lost their lives have been unveiled.

This was done during a memorial service organized by the Bodija Estate Residents’ Association (BERA).

Faces of those involved in the 2024 Ibadan state explosion Photo credit: @OyoAffairs

Source: Twitter

The explosion, which occurred on Aderinola Street, Adeyi Avenue, left a grim toll, damaging over 50 houses and numerous cars.

However, the blast was traced to illegal miners who stored explosive devices in a residential apartment.

Makinde move to support victims' families

Governor Seyi Makinde, addressing the aftermath of the explosion, inaugurated a 10-member committee last December to oversee the disbursement of relief funds to affected victims, The Cable reported.

“The government’s role is to support those affected by this tragedy, not to compensate for losses,” Makinde stated.

The relief fund aims to assist residents in rebuilding their lives following the catastrophic event.

Memorial service honours victims

Last week, BERA announced a series of events to honour the victims. An interdenominational memorial service was held at the Bodija Estate Baptist Church on January 16, where the association revealed the photos and names of the five deceased individuals.

BERA’s spokesperson, Dr. Adebola Adedeji, said:

“This tragedy is a scar on our community. Today, we honor those we lost and commit to ensuring their memory lives on.”

A Jumat prayer session is scheduled for January 17 at the Bodija Central Mosque as part of the commemoration.

Details of the victims remembered:

The unveiled list of the five victims includes:

1. John Adebanjo, a businessman known for his generosity.

2. Mrs. Olufunke Adesina, a retired teacher and community volunteer.

3. Adeoluwa Ige, a promising university student.

4. Chief Sola Oyelade, a respected elder in the neighbourhood.

5. Ibrahim Mohammed, a skilled artisan and father of three.

Their families shared heartfelt tributes, painting a picture of lives lost too soon.

Residents have renewed calls for stricter regulations to prevent similar incidents.

The explosion serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by negligence and illegal practices. Bodija residents hope their collective grief will fuel positive change.

As Bodija Estate mourns the loss of these lives, the community remains united in honouring the victims and advocating for safety reforms to prevent future tragedies.

See the faces of the victims:

