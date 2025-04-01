One year after a massive explosion that rocked Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State Capital, the victims have returned to the accident scene to rebuild their houses

This is consequent upon the government's disappointment to provide the needed support for the residents

The President of Bodija Bodija Residents’ Association Mr Muyiwa Bangbose disclosed this in Ibadan while speaking with Legit.ng's correspondent

Residents of Dejo Oyelese Close in Bodija, Ibadan, are expressing frustration over what they describe as government abandonment following the devastating explosion that rocked the area in early 2024.

The disaster, which affected over 400 houses and claimed multiple lives, left many struggling to recover, with little to no assistance from authorities.

After the explosion, Makinde's government promised a swift and just prosecution of the masterminds behind the avoidable explosion.

Government’s unfulfilled promises

Many residents, who had initially placed their hopes in the government’s intervention, now believe that recovery efforts have been inadequate.

The President of the Bodija Estate Resident Association, Mr. Muyiwa Bangbose, shed light on the issue in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent Ridwan Kolawole.

Donations transferred to government without response

“Since we (the committee) submitted our report and were asked to transfer donations realised to the designated account to the Oyo State Government, we have yet to hear anything from the government," Bangbose claimed.

"The Chairman of the Close was hesitant to transfer the money. I had to persuade him to let us transfer the money to the government since the government has agreed to add to the donations and distribute them. When somebody asks you to give one Naira to receive five Naira, he agreed with me. Since we transferred the money, no communication from the government. I also learnt that the Federal Government donated money, but I don’t know,” he stated.

Extent of damage and victims’ plight

Satellite imagery estimates revealed that over 400 houses were affected by the explosion. However, the resident association limited direct support to around 200 severely damaged properties.

Despite this, Mr. Bangbose acknowledged that every affected person deserved assistance.

“We had five means on record, at least when we did the remembrance service, we recognized the families of those five, those were the ones that we could trace their names, but we don’t know whether that is all that died. But we know that up to that time, I don’t think we acknowledged that five died, there was information of two people, but at least we have five.”

Prime suspect remains in Mali

The explosion was linked to stored explosives, with investigations revealing three main suspects. The prime suspect, a Malian national, remains in his home country, with no reported efforts to extradite him for prosecution.

Hundreds of houses were levelled by the blast in Bodija

“The prosecution is going on, but we don’t have enough details. What we know is that out of the three people suspected, one is the wife of the owner of the house where the explosives were kept, and one is his son. It looks like there is one person who probably might have been involved in the business. However, the fact is that the man himself is a Malian, he is in his country, and he has not been extradited to face the prosecution. I don’t think there is any request to extradite him.”

Residents accuse association leadership of corruption

Frustration among residents has led to accusations against the leadership of the estate association. Some victims alleged that the association had mishandled donations and had no empathy for those affected.

“We told them that is not true. We see victims (of the explosion) on a daily basis, and they ask us what we are doing. They alleged that we had collected money from the government until we went the extra mile to prove our innocence by debunking the allegation in the media. That was when some of us could move freely. The crux of the matter is that the government has disappointed the people.”

Struggles of displaced residents

While some residents have begun rebuilding their homes, many lack the financial means to do so. Vulnerable individuals, including elderly retirees and mentally ill individuals, have been left without shelter.

“There is a man who retired into his house, he is over 70, and he can’t even tell what is the future, is he going to start building the house now? There are children whose parents were dead and left them houses where they are living. Then the house collapsed. There is a pathetic case of two brothers who are mentally retarded; they have nowhere to stay, and they are now roaming the street. People are crying and suffering.”

Efforts by volunteers yield no results

Despite extensive efforts by volunteers—including engineers, architects, and town planners—who provided their expertise free of charge, there has been little tangible progress in rehabilitating victims and restoring the community.

“[During the period] we engaged the services of the Society of Engineers, quantity surveyors, architects, town planners, and data scientists, who helped us to get information from the satellite. So, a lot of work was done, and I must confess that many of these professionals provided their services for free, just to relieve or alleviate the suffering of the people. They worked many days and late into the night. My office was made available for them to work, they were provided with comforts, and then only for them to finish all this work, and we are where we are—very sad.”

Calls for federal government accountability

Residents and association leaders argue that the Federal Government bears responsibility for the tragedy, as explosives are imported into Nigeria under federal oversight.

“The reason is that the explosives were not manufactured in Nigeria; they were imported. So, from the port(s), there were FG agencies who were supposed to check and determine the suitability of where the materials could be kept. How did the explosives get to Bodija, a residential estate? The control of the explosives is under a Federal Government agency. It was because of negligence that this happened.”

