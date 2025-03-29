Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers, has denied the allegation of sponsoring the attack on oil facilities in the state

Fubara clarified while denying the allegation by the former Rivers' HoS George Nwaeke, who accused the governor of being behind the crisis rocking the oil-rich state

Nwaeke's allegation came barely two weeks after Governor Fubara was suspended by President Bola Tinubu, who declared a state of emergency in Rivers

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has denied allegations made by former Head of Service George Nwaeke, claiming that Nwaeke was either paid or coerced to lie.

Nwaeke had accused Fubara of being behind the political crisis in the state, meeting with militants to bomb pipelines, and orchestrating the destruction of the state House of Assembly complex in 2023.

Siminalayi Fubara has denied the allegation that he is behind the crisis in Rivers Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Fubara reacts to Nwaeke's allegation

Fubara responded to the allegations in a tweet on Saturday, March 29, urging Rivers residents and Nigerians to disregard Nwaeke's statements. He described the claims as "laughable" and "ludicrous," emphasizing that Nwaeke's assertions were aimed at fulfilling his promise to those who may have paid or coerced him to lie.

Fubara specifically addressed Nwaeke's claim that he had held secret meetings to support Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed's alleged 2027 presidential bid. Fubara stated that it was impossible for Nwaeke, as Head of Service, to be part of such high-level political meetings. He also clarified that Mohammed's visit to Rivers State was public and not secretive.

The suspended governor also denied allegations that he had encouraged attacks on oil pipelines and other national assets in the state. Fubara emphasized that he has always preached peace in the state, even in the face of provocations.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has denied the allegation that he was funding allegation in Rivers Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Fubara's response comes after Nwaeke's wife, Florence, raised concerns that her husband was not the one who granted the interview, suggesting that he may have been under duress or coerced into making the allegations.

See Fubara's full statement here:

When did Tinubu declare Rivers' state of emergency?

Rivers's political crisis took on a new dimension on Tuesday, March 18, when President Bola Tinubu announced a state of emergency in the oil-rich state. The announcement led to the suspension of Governor Fubara, who has been at loggerheads with the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara's suspension has been generating mixed reactions, with some claiming that the president only has the right to declare a state of emergency but can't suspend the governor. However, Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained the importance of maintaining peace in Rivers. She said:

"Given that Nigeria's 2025 budget relies heavily on oil production, targeting 2.06 million barrels per day (bpd) to fund a N54.99 trillion budget. Rivers State is crucial to achieving these economic goals."

Wike's security did not invade Fubara's private residence

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers state political crisis took a different dimension when President Bola Tinubu announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

There were claims that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's security operatives attacked the private residence of the suspended governor in Rivers state.

However, the claim has been fact-checked considering the implications of the claim on Nigeria's democracy and Rivers' peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng