A devastating rainstorm has wreaked havoc in the Apalara community of Ilorin, Kwara State, destroying several houses, shops, and electricity poles.

Legit.ng learned that the heavy downpour, which occurred on Sunday night, left many residents counting their losses as roofs were blown off, walls collapsed, and businesses were damaged.

The violent rainstorm destroyed electricity infrastructures supplying important part of the state's capital.

Violent rainstorms levelled houses, electric poles

A visit to the community on Monday morning revealed that the destruction of power infrastructure has also cut off electricity supply to the area, including Al-Hikmah University.

A resident, Mrs Rukayat Jimoh, whose shop was affected, lamented the impact of the storm.

She said:

“The wind was so strong that it pulled off my shop's roof. I couldn't salvage anything because it happened so fast. Now, I have to start all over again."

Another resident, Mr. Sulaiman Abdulrasheed, described the night as terrifying.

“You know we have been praying for this rain for very long because we did not experience it earlier like neighbouring states. But it was sad it came with heavy rainstorm. My house was badly damaged. The wall collapsed and we have been left without power since then. We don't know when electricity will be restored,” he said.

Al-Hikmah students affected by natural disaster

Al-Hikmah University students, particularly those living outside campus, have also been affected by the blackout.

A student, who simply identified himself as Usman, expressed frustration over the situation.

He said:

“Those who know this area will tell you that we are among few places with constant electricity. This is because of the presence of our school and other businesses here.”

“At least three poles are affected and no efforts have been made to reinstall them. But I believe the community will definitely do something soon.”

He added:

“No light means we can't charge our devices or read at night.”

Community leaders have called on the Kwara State government and relevant agencies to provide relief materials and restore power as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, residents have begun makeshift repairs, hoping for government intervention.

Many are appealing for urgent assistance to rebuild their homes and businesses before the situation worsens.

