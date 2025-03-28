Prophet Odumeje criticized Nigerian leaders for neglecting citizens' struggles, especially unemployed graduates like his church member, Ifeanyi Udebunu

Udebunu, a Mechanical Engineering graduate, revealed he left a poorly paying job to run his mother’s restaurant after years of job hunting

Expressing frustration, Odumeje slammed politicians, saying education in Nigeria feels like a scam due to the lack of opportunities for graduates

The Founder and General Overseer of the Mountain of the Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Onitsha, Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanemere, popularly called Prophet Odumeje, has blasted the government at all levels in Nigeria for their alleged insensitivity towards the plights of citizens, especially youths and school graduates.

Prophet Odumeje faults FG for youths' unemployment

The prophet, on Wednesday, during weekly deliverance session of his church located at Bida road, Modebe Avenue, Onitsha, expressed surprise that his member, Ifeanyi Udebunu, a graduate of Mechanical Engineering, was still roaming the streets without any job.

During the deliverance session, the prophet asked him, "Are you a graduate?" The faithful answered, "Yes, I am."

"What did you read in school?" The prophet asked again.

"Mechanical Engineering," he replied.

He asked again:

"What do you do now as your work?"

"I worked with International Breweries Plc, makers of Hero beer, but they're not paying well at all, so, I left, took over my mother's restaurants, and started cooking food that I sell to people, because, I know how to cook," he answered.

"From Mechanical Engineering to food seller?" Odumeje queried derisively.

The prophet and musician expressed displeasure that after spending five years in school, and graduating with second class honours degree in Mechanical Engineering, the 53 year-old still roams the streets without any job; accentuating the perception that education is a scan.

"Wasted five years in school, ended up as Mechanical-Engineer-restaurant-man," the prophet said.

"This is my anger with the government. All these politicians should not come out again on the social media to make noise, because, they're a disappointment and failure."

"They're making noise, but nothing is working in government. I am not happy. This is the time to discuss governance in Nigeria, because, people are not happy," he concluded.

Graduate sought spiritual solution to ordeal

Meanwhile, in a chat with our correspondent, Mr. Udebunu revealed that after graduating from university, and finished his NYSC in 2012, and after some years of searching for white collar jobs without success, he ended up getting a job with the International Breweries, where he worked for three years as senior staff, without anything to show for it.

According to him, after searching for another better job without success, and having married with kids, he decided to take over his aged mother's restaurant.

He said despite taking over the restaurant business from his mum, he still did not find things easy; a situation he said, forced him to seek spiritual intervention.

