Development Bank of Nigeria has announced plans to recruit Nigerians into the organisation five positions

The job opportunities open for qualified Nigerian graduates at different levels including managerial

The bank exists to alleviate financing constraints faced by Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs)

Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) has announced job vacancies across multiple departments, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply as it seeks to strengthen its workforce.

In a message shared on LinkedIn, the DBN said the available positions are open for qualified Nigerians.

The message reads:

"We’re excited to announce that we are currently hiring suitable candidates for the roles below at the Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN).

"Know someone who would be a great fit? Share this with them."

Here are the 4 vacancies available:

Business development and relationship manager

DBN says the role is to manage business relations with Permanent Capital Vehicles (PCVs) that are focused on MSMEs and whose business models align with DBN’s mandate.

This will include on-boarding and lending to the PCV firms, portfolio expansion to the target market, providing support in developing products, frameworks and propositions to increase lending and impact of DBN funding to PCVs, monitoring portfolio performance, and Develop strategic partnerships with Key stakeholders to enhance DBN’s activities via the PCV channel.

The role DBN said is for Lagos

To apply for this role use this link.

Business Development and Relationship Manager (direct lending)

This role based in Lagos is to develop and implement strategies to ensure the onboarding of new PFIs under the direct lending model and maintain excellent day-to-day relationships with existing ones to achieve organisational goals.

The principal objectives of the role are client relationship management, business development, client acquisition, industry analysis, risk monitoring and mitigation.

To apply for this use this link

Other roles available include Credit Risk Assessment Officer - Direct Lending - Abuja.

Credit Risk Assessment Officer - Direct Lending - Abuja

Corporate Communications and Branding Officer - Full Time - Abuja

Full details of all the roles can be found here and how to apply.

The deadline to apply for the listed roles is Friday, April 4, 2025.

Insight about the Development Bank of Nigeria

The DBN was conceived by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) in collaboration with global development partners to address the major financing challenges facing Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

Its objective is to alleviate financing constraints faced by MSMEs and small Corporations in Nigeria through the provision of financing and partial credit guarantees to eligible financial intermediaries on a market-conforming and fully financially sustainable basis.

