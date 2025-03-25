Peter Dike was apprehended for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in Morogbo, Badagry, over infidelity suspicions

Residents expressed sorrow over the incident, calling for increased awareness and intervention to prevent similar cases

The case has been transferred to the SCID, Panti, with Dike likely facing life imprisonment if convicted

Badagry, Lagos state The Lagos state Police Command has arrested a man, Peter Dike, for allegedly stabbing his wife to death over suspicions of infidelity.

The tragic incident occurred in Morogbo, Badagry, after a heated argument between the couple, who had been married for nearly a decade.

According to the Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Chief Superintendent of Police, operatives of the Morogbo Police Division responded swiftly to distress calls from residents, Vanguard reported.

Husband’s rage turns deadly

“Preliminary investigations suggest that Dike and his wife had a disagreement on the day of the incident. During the argument, Dike accused his wife of infidelity, and in a fit of rage, he allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the abdomen,” Hundeyin stated.

Detectives on patrol in the Oke-Ira Ilogbo Remi area were alerted to the scene, where they found Dike clutching his wife’s lifeless body, soaked in blood, while crying for help.

Police launch investigation

Following the discovery, the deceased’s body was transferred to the Badagry General Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, police took Dike into custody, where he allegedly confessed to the crime.

The Lagos state Police Command has announced that the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, for further investigation.

Community reacts to the tragedy

The incident has sparked grief among residents of Morogbo, with many calling for increased awareness and intervention in cases of domestic violence to prevent future tragedies, Nation reported.

One community leader, Mrs. Abike Onifade, expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

“This is heartbreaking. We need to do more to address domestic violence and provide help for troubled marriages before they escalate into such horrors,” she said.

Legal consequences await the suspect

The police have assured the public that justice will be served as investigations continue. Dike is expected to face murder charges, which could result in life imprisonment if convicted.

Authorities have urged the public to report signs of domestic violence to prevent further loss of lives.

“This case serves as a tragic reminder that disputes should never escalate to violence. The law will take its full course,” Hundeyin added.

