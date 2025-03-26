The Rivers state Police Command arrested four individuals, including a native doctor and a teenage girl, for allegedly drugging and murdering two underage siblings in Rukpokwu, Rivers state

The prime suspect, Aniekan Uko, admitted to luring the children into an abandoned building, drugging them, and draining their blood for ritual purposes

Police have vowed to ensure justice, while legal experts stress the need for a swift and thorough prosecution to prevent similar crimes in the future

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four individuals, including a native doctor and a teenage girl, for their alleged role in the brutal killing of two underage siblings.

The victims were reportedly drugged and murdered at the Ogbodo Pipeline area of Rukpokwu in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

Rivers: Ritualists, Native Doctor Reportedly Drug and Murder Underage Sisters, Police React

Source: Original

According to police investigations, one of the suspects, 27-year-old Aniekan Uko, allegedly lured the children to an abandoned building, drugged them, and subsequently killed them before draining their blood for ritual purposes.

Police speak on how the victims were lured

A lawyer assisting in the investigation, Linda Ojims, revealed that the children were returning home from church when Uko intercepted them.

"He took them to an uncompleted building and drugged them before carrying out the heinous act," Ojims said.

She described the case as "deeply disturbing" and emphasized the need for justice.

Police confirm arrest

The Rivers State Police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement on Wednesday, March 26.

She disclosed that officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acted swiftly and apprehended the main suspect along with his accomplices on March 23, 2025.

"This is a horrific crime, and we assure the public that justice will be served. The prime suspect, Aniekan Uko, has confessed to the crime and admitted he was influenced by a native doctor," Iringe-Koko stated.

According to the police, Uko revealed that he had witnessed the native doctor perform similar rituals for others in exchange for wealth.

He was allegedly instructed to provide fresh human remains and blood as part of the ritual process.

Justice will be served police vow

Rivers: Ritualists, Native Doctor Reportedly Drug and Murder Underage Sisters, Police React

Source: Twitter

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has assured the public that all suspects will face the full weight of the law.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

"Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details and possible accomplices. The safety and security of all citizens remain our top priority," Adepoju said.

Meanwhile, the victims’ bodies have been taken to the mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Legal experts demand swift prosecution

Ojims commended the police for swiftly arresting the suspects but emphasized the need for a thorough trial.

"This case is of public interest, and justice must be served. If these perpetrators were not caught, they could have continued their crimes. We expect the police to handle this case with diligence," she said.

She further urged the police to prepare solid findings and ensure the case is prosecuted efficiently in court.

"These innocent children need justice. After the investigation, the matter should be properly filed in court, and we are ready to follow up. We hope this case serves as a warning to others involved in such evil acts," Ojims added.

The Rivers State Police Command has assured the public that updates on the case will be provided as investigations continue.

Edo man kills pregnant fiancée, 3-yr-old daughter

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Edo State Police Command had launched a manhunt for a man identified as Wealth Nnamdi, who allegedly murdered his pregnant fiancée, Osasu Isaac, and her three-year-old daughter, Miracle, in Benin City.

The tragic incident occurred on Idiangbona Street in Ovbiogoe Community on March 16, following a heated argument between the couple.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng