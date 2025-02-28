Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said his administration is committed to tackling crime in Adamawa state

During a courtesy visit by Major General Eyitayo Oyinlola, the governor praised the military’s role in curbing crime

In response, Oyinlola reiterated the military’s dedication to restoring peace, addressing security challenges, and strengthening cooperation with the state government in security and education initiatives

Yola, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling crime in Adamawa state, urging citizens to support security agencies by providing timely intelligence to enhance public safety.

Fintiri made the statement while receiving Major General Eyitayo Oyinlola, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Jos, who paid a courtesy visit to the Government House in Yola.

Governor Fintiri received the GOC 3 Division, Maj. Gen. Eyitayo Oyinlola, at the Government House, Yola. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Fintiri speaks on cooperation with Nigerian Army

Governor Fintiri highlighted the strong cooperation between the state government and the Nigerian Army, which he said has been instrumental in curbing criminal activities, particularly due to Adamawa’s proximity to Boko Haram-affected areas.

He praised the military’s efforts and assured continued government support for security operations.

“As a government, we are committed to supporting institutions—whether federal or state—because of their importance to the development of our people. We will also review our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Command Secondary School and provide necessary support where needed,” Fintiri said.

Acknowledging financial constraints, he emphasised that his administration remains focused on prudent management to drive development and ensure security.

Oyinlola spaks on military’s commitment to peace

Maj. Gen. Oyinlola, who also serves as the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, said his visit was aimed at reinforcing the military’s commitment to restoring peace in Adamawa.

While acknowledging recent security challenges in parts of the state, he attributed them to the displacement of criminal elements from the northwest. He assured that troops are on the ground to combat any threats.

Governor Fintiri rereaffirmed his commitment to strengthening security and supporting the military’s efforts in keeping Adamawa safe. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Reflecting on his early military career in Adamawa, the GOC commended the state’s transformation under Governor Fintiri and praised his development initiatives.

Oyinlola also expressed appreciation for the governor’s support to the Brigade and Operation Farauta and directed the Brigade Commander to intensify efforts in preventing kidnappings.

Additionally, he called for stronger collaboration between the state government and Command Secondary School, Numan, noting the impressive academic performance of local students enrolled there.

The GOC oversees military operations in Plateau, Bauchi, Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba states.

Fintiri flags off N19.7bn shopping complex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Fintiri recently flagged off the construction of the Jimeta Ultra-Modern Shopping Complex.

The N19.7 billion project is expected to transform the commercial landscape of the state.

He performed the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, February 10, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to economic growth and job creation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng