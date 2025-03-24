Editor's note: In this piece, mental health specialist Duke Ezikpe Mma reflects on the fleeting nature of time and the power of intentional joy. Drawing from personal anecdotes and psychological insight, he encourages readers to be present, cherish each moment, and find joy, even in life’s uncertainties.

Max Lucado in his book, “It is Not All About You” narrates a story of a father and his two-year-old daughter strolling hand-in-hand down the street, a ritual they both cherished. The little girl’s curious eyes sparkled as she suddenly spotted a ball in the distance. With an excitement that couldn’t be contained, she turned to her father and said, “Daddy, just a moment,” her tiny voice filled with anticipation.

As she released her small hand from her father’s, he couldn’t help but feel a mix of surprise and wonder. When did time become a concept in his little one’s life? Children at this tender age aren’t yet bound by the constraints of time; their sense of moments, hours, and days is still a mystery to them.

The father watched as his daughter walked towards the ball. He couldn’t help but ponder the rapid pace at which his child was growing and learning. It seemed like just yesterday she was taking her first steps, and now she was not only walking but also beginning to grasp the nuances of language and time.

As he waited for his daughter to return with the ball, the father realised that these fleeting moments were a reminder to cherish the present. Time, as it often does, would continue to slip away, carrying with it the innocence and wonder of childhood. And as he took his little girl in his arms, ball and all, he knew that he would hold onto these moments, no matter how brief, for a lifetime.

One of the key significances of a moment is that it conveys time spent together to do what is considered memorable to both parties. When we have the opportunity to witness every positive moment, make it count. Is it the time spent with a wife or husband, a child, at work with a colleague or even a time spent alone by yourself in the closet? tentional. Do not let situations decide when you should be happy and when you should be sad.

In the good book, a verse says,

“How frail is humanity! How short is life, how full of trouble!"

This does not mean that the world is a fraud and that only bad things happen. It does mean that in the midst of trials and troubles find time to catch onto a good moment and enjoy. We should intentionally choose to be happy at every moment.

Your child is sick and it seems overwhelming, choose happiness!

Your business is not going as planned, choose happiness!

Your last lover abandoned you and it broke your heart, choose to be happy!

You are not in your dream job, still choose to be happy!

A businessman was not happy in a certain month about the outcome of his bottom line, therefore, he decided to consult a business expert as consultant. The business consultant in trying to conduct situational analysis asked the business owner what his profit margin was, he replied, “One billion Naira”. The consultant probed further by asking what his concern was about, the business owner replied,

“This is the only month we have made one billion naira against our benchmark for several months now."

You see, just as the business owner, you may never be happy, if your happiness is dependent on the happenstance around you. Just appreciate your level and state at the moment. What you may not know is that many people are praying to be at the level you are now that you do not even like. So, choose happiness intentionally.

Research indicates that the majority of our happiness is not predetermined by our genetics, but rather shaped by our experiences and daily lives. This signifies that while genetic predispositions may influence our baseline temperament, our choices and interpretations of events hold greater sway over our overall happiness. Finally, pursuing happiness through social means, such as spending time with family and friends, is more effective than other methods. Human beings are inherently social, and our well-being is deeply intertwined with our relationships.

Life is a fleeting moment, even though it offers both joy and hardship. To truly savour the present, we must embrace the understanding that every experience, pleasant or painful, is transient.

Yes, we may encounter moments of sickness, but they are just moments. We may feel loneliness, yet it too is a moment. Persecution, and struggle – all are temporary chapters in our grand, momentary story.

Let us not dwell on the fleeting discomforts, but instead, focus on the beauty of the present. Can we not find solace in the knowledge that even our challenges are momentary? Can we not find joy in the spaces between the struggles?

Let us enjoy each moment as it comes, savour the fleeting moment, find the best in every encounter, and create a lasting memory in each of our encounters. Make every moment count towards your overall happiness. The moment, while remembering that it is a small part of a much larger, beautiful picture.

Duke Ezikpe Mma, Nextdoor_Therapy

Duke Ezikpe Mma is a Mental Health Specialist, Educationist, Coach, and Writer dedicated to mental wellness and advocacy. As the founder of Where Do Broken Hearts Go and Grayscale Support Group, he provides safe spaces for individuals facing mental health challenges.

