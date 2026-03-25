The NBS has disclosed that the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) fell by 5.39%

Lagos, Borno, and Akwa Ibom recorded the highest diesel prices, while Ogun, Kogi the lowest

The North East zone had the highest average price, while the North Central recorded the lowest

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced that the average retail price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) stood at N1,420.17 per litre in February 2026.

This represents a 5.39% decrease compared to N1,501.05 recorded in February 2025.

Diesel price hits N1,420.17 per litre in February 2026 Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

On a month-on-month basis, however, the average retail price increased by 4.30% from N1,361.57 in January 2026.

The data was published in the latest Price Watch report for February 2026 released on Wednesday, March 25.

Breakdown of diesel prices by state

Based on state-level analysis, Lagos recorded the highest average retail price of diesel at N1,625.11, followed by Borno (N1,616.25) and Akwa Ibom (N1,587.19).

Conversely, Ogun recorded the lowest average retail price at N1,183.31, while Kogi (N1,220.00) and Anambra (N1,256.76) also ranked among the cheapest states to buy diesel during the period.

Top 10 States with the Highest Diesel Prices (February 2026)

Lagos: N1,625.11 Borno: N1,616.25 Akwa Ibom: N1,587.19 Plateau: N1,563.54 Sokoto: N1,554.64 Taraba: N1,525.50 Bauchi: N1,524.87 Ondo: N1,496.97 Adamawa: N1,492.92 Gombe: N1,483.52

Top 10 States with the Lowest Diesel Prices (February 2026)

Ogun: N1,183.31 Kogi: N1,220.00 Anambra: N1,256.76 Kaduna: N1,280.00 Kwara: N1,310.58 Katsina: N1,309.99 Zamfara: N1,322.62 Yobe: N1,335.85 Bayelsa: N1,336.85 Ekiti: N1,364.58

Ogun, Kogi, Anambra rank cheapest for diesel purchase Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Zonal average diesel prices

On a zonal basis, the North East recorded the highest average diesel price at N1,496.49, while the North Central posted the lowest at N1,382.17.

North East: N1,496.49

South West: N1,434.50

South South: N1,433.09

North West: N1,395.42

South East: N1,383.77

North Central: N1,382.17

Dangote increase diesel prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that depot prices of diesel have risen to about N1,700 per litre across several supply hubs in Nigeria after the Dangote Petroleum Refinery increased its ex-depot price.

According to market data reported by Petroleumprice.ng, the refinery raised its diesel price from N1,430 to N1,500 per litre on March 14, 2026, prompting marketers and depot operators to adjust their prices upward.

Checks conducted on March 16, 2026 show that several private depots have revised their diesel prices to around N1,700 per litre, while some are selling slightly lower at about N1,650 per litre, depending on supply conditions and location.

At the Warri depot hub, AYM Shafa was reported to be selling diesel at N1,700 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng