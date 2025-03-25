Five students from Osun State University (UNIOSUN) tragically lost their lives in a fatal head-on collision on the Ikire-Ibadan express road

The university confirmed the students' identities and extended support to their grieving families, including funeral arrangements

UNIOSUN is collaborating with authorities to investigate the cause of the accident while urging calm within its community during this difficult time

Osogbo, Nigeria – Five students of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, tragically lost their lives in a devastating auto accident on the Ikire-Ibadan express road.

The collision, which occurred at Balogun Area of Ikire on Sunday, March 23, 2025, involved a luxurious bus travelling from Ibadan and an 18-passenger bus from Osogbo.

Reports confirmed that the head-on collision claimed a total of ten lives, including the five UNIOSUN students.

University confirms student fatalities

In a statement, Ademola Adesoji, Public Relations Officer for UNIOSUN, identified the deceased students as Olagbemide Dotun (200-level Software Engineering), Suleiman Farouq (400-level Law), Ogundare Pelumi (300-level Public Health), Ogundare Elijah (100-level Mechanical Engineering), and Olawuyi Mary (200-level Nursing).

Another student, Olagbemide Damilola, a 200-level Medicine and Surgery student, survived the accident and is currently receiving medical attention.

The University Management responded swiftly to the tragic news, deploying a team to the scene to offer support and gather more details.

Support for bereaved families

UNIOSUN expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and announced that it would be providing both moral and logistical support, including funeral arrangements.

“This tragic loss has deeply shaken our University community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the deceased,” Adesoji stated.

The institution also urged its students, staff, and community to remain united during this challenging time.

Investigation into the tragic incident

The Nigerian Police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attributed the accident to the severe impact of the head-on collision between the two buses.

UNIOSUN is collaborating with authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, ensuring all relevant information is brought to light.

About FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is Nigeria's lead agency responsible for road safety administration and traffic management.

Established in 1988, the FRSC aims to reduce road traffic accidents and ensure safer road usage across the country. Its key functions include enforcing traffic laws, conducting road safety campaigns, and providing emergency rescue services.

The Corps also oversees the issuance of driver’s licences and vehicle registration to maintain road safety standards. With a presence in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the FRSC plays a vital role in promoting road safety awareness and reducing fatalities on Nigerian roads.

