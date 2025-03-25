Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Africa.

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Super Eagles' chief host in the 2026 world cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, Governor Umo Eno, has purchased 30,000 tickets for football fans.

Legit.ng reports that the important match will be played at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

A statement on Monday, March 24, signed by Paul Bassey, the Akwa Ibom state commissioner for sports, confirmed the development.

Bassey said the gesture by his principal is to encourage citizens and residents of the state to come out en masse and cheer the Super Eagles to victory.

Sequel to the purchase of match tickets for onward distribution to fans, the following venues will serve as distribution centres for match tickets from 5 p.m. today, Monday, March 24:

All radio stations. Plaza Management Committee Office, Ibom Plaza, Uyo. All previous sales agents and centres. De Venus Bar and Restaurant, Stadium Road, Uyo. Uyo Township Stadium, Uyo.

Consequently, football fans are to note the following:

The tickets are free. Do not buy tickets from anybody. Fans in the stadium must be orderly and must abide by the seating arrangements and instructions as announced by the organizers. All FIFA/CAF/NFF rules governing the organisation of international football matches will be strictly adhered to. No person will be permitted entry into the stadium without a ticket. Tickets will not be distributed at the stadium. Fans without tickets should not be found within the stadium vicinity. Security agencies have been put on notice to ensure strict compliance with all the aforementioned guidelines.

