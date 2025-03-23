Lagos State Government has responded to criticism about waste management, asserting that the city is evolving with structured environmental reforms

Authorities outlined ongoing initiatives, including landfill modernization, waste-to-energy projects, and flood control measures ahead of the 2025 rainy season

The government urged residents to support sustainability efforts instead of spreading negative narratives about Lagos' progress

Over the past week, Lagos has faced a wave of online criticism as residents took to social media to report persistent unpleasant odors in various parts of the city.

The complaints sparked widespread debate about the state’s waste management systems and environmental policies, with many calling for immediate action to address the issue.

Now, the Sanwo-Olu-led government has come out to set the record straight, clarifying that the challenges are part of the city’s ongoing evolution toward becoming a cleaner, more sustainable megacity.

Lagos government addresses 'smelly' criticisms

In a detailed statement, the government emphasized that Lagos is not “smelling” but evolving, with significant efforts underway to modernize waste management and improve environmental conditions.

“Lagos is not ‘smelling’; Lagos is evolving—toward sustainable waste processing, modernized landfill management, cleaner waterways, and structured sanitation systems,” the statement read.

The government acknowledged that managing waste in a rapidly growing megacity like Lagos, home to over 20 million people, is no small feat.

The challenges are compounded by the city’s rapid urbanization and population growth, which demand structural, long-term solutions rather than quick fixes or political rhetoric.

Lagos government outlines solution to challenges

To address these issues, the Lagos State Government has implemented several key initiatives. One of the most significant is the ongoing effort to decommission outdated landfills and transition to waste-to-energy solutions.

These projects aim to reduce the environmental impact of waste disposal while generating renewable energy for the city.

Additionally, the state has intensified its flood control measures, particularly in preparation for the above-normal rainfall predicted for 2025.

Drainage channels are being cleared and maintained to prevent blockages, which can exacerbate flooding and contribute to unpleasant odors.

The government also called for collective responsibility in maintaining a clean environment.

“We must collectively focus on our different responsibilities; government and the governed,” the statement noted.

While the government is committed to implementing large-scale solutions, residents are urged to play their part by adhering to sanitation guidelines and avoiding practices that contribute to environmental degradation.

