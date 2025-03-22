Tension in Abuja as Gunmen Abduct Top Military Official, 2 Others, Announce Condition for Release
- Gunmen abducted Lt. Cynthia Akor, a Nigerian Navy officer attached to the Defence Headquarters, along with two others in Mpape, Abuja
- The kidnappers have contacted the victims’ families, demanding N100 million for their release, raising security concerns in the FCT
- Efforts to obtain official statements from the Defence Headquarters and FCT Police Command have been unsuccessful, with no updates provided
FCT, Abuja - Gunmen have kidnapped a Nigerian Navy officer attached to the Defence Headquarters, Lt. Cynthia Akor, along with two others in Abuja, causing fear and anxiety among residents of the Federal Capital Territory.
The victims were reportedly abducted from their residence in Mpape, a suburb of Abuja, on Friday night, March 21.
A security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Saturday, March 22, revealing that the kidnappers had made contact with the victims’ families.
Ransom demand of N100 million
According to the source, the abductors have demanded a ransom of N100 million for the release of the hostages.
“Among the three people that were kidnapped on Friday night in the Mpape area is a DHQ official, Akor. The kidnappers have already reached out to their families and are demanding N100 million ransom,” the source disclosed.
The alarming incident has heightened concerns over security within the nation’s capital, with residents calling for urgent action from security agencies.
Authorities yet to respond
Efforts to reach the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, and the Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, for comments were unsuccessful, as they had yet to respond to messages at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, when contacted, the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Josephine Adeh, stated that she would verify the situation and provide an update.
“I will confirm and get back to you shortly,” she briefly responded.
As of the time of publication, no further updates had been provided by the police or military authorities.
Rising Security Concerns in FCT
This latest abduction adds to the growing security concerns in Abuja, where incidents of kidnappings have been on the rise.
Residents and security analysts have urged the government to intensify efforts to curb criminal activities and ensure the safe release of the kidnapped victims.
The families of the abducted individuals remain hopeful for their safe return as security agencies continue their investigations.
Gunmen kill several people in fresh attack in Benue state
Previously, Legit.ng reported that gunmen suspected to be local militias, have attacked Gugur community in the Katsina-Ala local government area (LGA) of Benue state and killed several people.
Local sources said the gunmen rode on motorcycles to attack the community between 9 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday, June 18.
When contacted, Catherine Anene, spokesperson of the Benue police command, said she was yet to receive the report.
