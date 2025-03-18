The whereabouts of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, remained unknown on Tuesday night, March 18, following the deployment of military trucks to the Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt.

The military presence came on the first night of the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu, following heightened political tension in the state.

Governor Fubara Missing as Military Deploys Trucks to Rivers Govt House

Source: UGC

Eyewitnesses reported seeing military trucks positioned within and outside the Government House, while armed soldiers took strategic positions around the premises.

Militant Threats and Rising Tensions

The deployment followed threats by militant groups to attack oil installations if the Rivers State House of Assembly impeached Governor Fubara.

Hours after the lawmakers served the governor a notice of alleged misconduct, reports surfaced that militants had carried out their threats by targeting pipelines in the region.

In response, President Tinubu suspended both the governor and the state lawmakers for six months, appointing an administrator to take over the affairs of the state.

Residents in Fear as Military Takes Over Key Areas

Following the emergency declaration, at least ten military trucks were seen patrolling the road leading to the Government House main gate. Armored vehicles were also stationed at critical points around the area.

Eyewitnesses reported a noticeable shift in movement as residents hurried to return home amid fears of potential unrest.

A Port Harcourt resident, who requested anonymity, described the scene:

"The road leading to Government House from Isaac Boro Park to UTC Junction is deserted. People are rushing home because no one wants to be caught in a crossfire. I counted about ten military trucks patrolling the area, and armored tanks have been stationed at both entrance roads leading to Government House."

Uncertainty Over Fubara’s Location

As of press time, it was unclear whether Governor Fubara had vacated the Government House.

A source within the Government House suggested that the governor may have anticipated the state of emergency and had been preparing for the development.

“The governor was in meetings all day with members of the suspended State Executive Council. He seemed to have sensed what was coming,” the source told our reporter.

A former commissioner, who briefly spoke with our reporter over the phone, confirmed that he was in a meeting with the governor at the time.

He promised to provide more details later but could not be reached as of press time.

The unfolding situation in Rivers State remains tense as stakeholders await further developments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng