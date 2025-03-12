Verydarkman has reacted to the House of Representatives' move to shut down adult websites in Nigeria

The critic expressed his disappointment in the lawmakers as he shared why it wasn't a smart move

VDM also shared other options being explored by Nigerians ahead of the adult websites ban, stirring reactions online

The House of Representatives' move for the total shutdown of adult websites nationwide has become a topic on social media, with online critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman sharing his opinion about the order.

Recall that the House, during plenary on Tuesday, March 11, directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to enforce the immediate shutdown of adult websites in the country.

VDM expresses disappointment in House of Representatives. Credit: verydarkblackman/houseofreps

The lawmakers suggested that internet service providers must block access under the new directive.

VDM reacts to House of Reps' directive

In a video, the social media critic expressed disappointment in the House of Representatives' order, stressing that there were more important issues to attend to.

According to VDM, a lot of Nigerians, especially men, watch adult movies to forget about stress and sleep off. "It is the easiest form of enjoyment for anyone," he said.

"If I talk now them go say I no get respect, you can't ban cows from entering people's farmland? A lot of people watch blue flim to forget and sleep, what is the government doing for the youth?" VDM asked in the video.

VDM also disclosed that Nigerians could still access adult websites with Virtual Private Numbers, known as VPN.

VDM says shutting down adult websites is not a smart move. Credit: verydarkblackman.

He added that adult contents were also readily available on social media platforms like X, formerly Twitter, stating that the House's move was not a smart one.

Watch VDM's video as he reacts to the House of Reps' directives on adult websites in Nigeria:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM reacted to Senator Natasha's decision to report the Nigerian Senate to the United Nations.

Reactions trail VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

nuggetman1_ said:

"Them no suppose ban the site sha."

SweetBillions said:

"You want to ban the only thing that works in Nigeria..?"

Magik_jay_ said:

"Nigeria nor get problem for real we are leaving in peace."

badman_jiggy reacted:

"Like I don’t even think these leaders actually know what they’re doing in this country shey na the sites be our issue for the country. if we the people don’t start taking our country seriously then it will get worse and there will be no country left for us."

Oluwaterri1 said:

"E dey laff but inside na sorrow, blood and tears."

WealthyWave04 said:

"Shey this guy Dey craze self? China wey he dey wey he dey praise dem for some days now, dem dey allow for there?"

Certifi20625314 said:

"They don't even know what to enact. And I ask again, is the house of Reps really necessary? Is the NATIONAL ASSEMBLY not okay? Shea na still bills Dem dey pass and enact?"

