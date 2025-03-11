Armed groups launched deadly attacks in Kebbi and Ondo States, killing at least 27 people and burning multiple villages

The Lakurawa group retaliated in Kebbi after their leader’s death, while gunmen raided farming communities in Ondo, forcing residents to flee

Authorities have deployed security forces to affected areas, but fear and instability persist as investigations continue

A wave of violence has left several communities in Kebbi and Ondo States reeling, with a combined death toll of at least 27.

The attacks, reportedly carried out by armed groups, have devastated villages, displaced residents, and raised concerns over growing insecurity in the region.

The proscribed terrorist group Lakurawa attacked communities in retaliation for its leader's death.

In Kebbi State, suspected members of the Lakurawa group launched a retaliatory assault on Birnin Dede in Arewa Local Government Area, killing 13 people.

The attack came just days after security forces neutralized Maigemu, the group’s leader, in an operation at Kuncin-Baba.

Eyewitnesses described a night of horror as the armed men stormed the area, setting fire to houses and shooting indiscriminately. A resident, Musa Gado, confirmed that at least eight villages were torched, with only one spared due to the presence of soldiers.

Another local, Suleiman Abubakar, who lost his brother in the attack, recalled the chaos that unfolded after evening prayers.

“They struck when we least expected, killing both men and women. Many were burned along with their homes,” he said.

Authorities have since deployed additional security personnel to the affected areas. Arewa Local Government Chairman, Sani Aliyu, confirmed that an assessment of the situation was ongoing, while victims with injuries were taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kebbi for treatment.

The Lakurawa group has been linked to previous violent incidents in the state, including the killing of two Immigration officers and a civilian at the Kangiwa border in January. The group also launched an attack on Gulma community in February, resulting in multiple casualties.

Gunmen raid settlements in Ondo

Meanwhile, in Ondo State, gunmen stormed four farming settlements in Akure-North Local Government Area, killing 14 farmers.

The affected communities—Aba Alajido, Aba Sunday, Aba Pastor, and Ademekun—are predominantly occupied by farmers who now live in fear following the attack.

According to a police source, the assailants struck at midnight, taking residents by surprise.

“So far, 14 bodies have been recovered, and a search is ongoing for others,” the officer said.

A survivor, who identified himself as Sunday, stated that the onslaught began earlier in the week, with the worst attack occurring on Friday night.

“They invaded while people were asleep, opening fire at random. Many ran into the bush, but some were not so lucky,” he said, adding that he feared the death toll could be higher.

Police react to devastating terror strikes

Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the attack and assured residents that efforts were underway to restore normalcy.

“Officers have been deployed, and investigations are ongoing,” she stated.

The Regent of Ademekun Community, Princess Adelowo Adekemisola, lamented the persistent insecurity affecting farmers. “Fourteen people were killed in my community alone.

For years, we have suffered from these attacks,” she said, calling on the government to intervene.

Nigeria declares deadly Lakurawa sect a terrorist group

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja had officially proscribed the Lakurawa sect, along with other similar groups, following a ruling delivered on Thursday by Justice James Omotosho.

This decision stems from an ex-parte motion filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), citing the group's activities as acts of terrorism under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act.

