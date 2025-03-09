One of Nigeria’s microfinance banks, Carbon, disclosed that it is moving away from Visa and adopting Verve, a local card issuer owned by Interswitch

Carbon now joins several Nigerian financial technology firms that have recently issued over 17 million Verve cards.

The move now positions the company to compete favourably in the local banking and fintech ecosystem

Nigerian digital bank Carbon is partnering with the Interswitch card scheme, Verve, to resume its debit card issuance after nine months of deactivation.

The company revealed in a blog post that it is resuming debit card operations to simplify payments for its customers.

Carbon ditches Visa cards

Carbon has moved away from Visa cards, having previously issued them but terminated the partnership due to high costs and complicated processes.

The bank operates without an agent network or physical branches, limiting cash withdrawals and online purchases.

Carbon discontinued card issuance nine months ago, with experts suggesting this restricted its channels.

However, the resumption of debit card issuance indicates a growth in contactless payments and bank transfers, as debit cards remain one of the most effective channels for customers to access their funds.

According to reports, Carbon has stated that offering cards is not merely about acquiring customers but is an essential service that provides convenience and aids in customer retention.

Nigerian fintech moving away from international card issuers

Nigerian fintechs initially embraced Mastercard and Visa, which appealed to many young Nigerians who enjoy online shopping.

However, escalating maintenance costs for these dollar-denominated international cards and diminished international customer spending have led to a change in perspective.

The company began issuing debit cards in August 2021 after shifting from a loan-based application to a licensed microfinance bank.

Carbon’s cards also compete with bank-issued cards, which fintech clients commonly use as their primary account.

In addition to dollar-denominated charges, Nigerian fintechs without branches must partner with logistics firms to deliver cards, further increasing issuing costs.

Carbon set to compete with Verve cards

These fintech firms also face charges of around $500 from international card companies for logging disputes on their resolution channels.

Experts believe these factors have driven fintechs to shift towards Verve, which analysts state has issued over 70 million cards to strengthen its dominance in the Nigerian market.

Carbon’s transition to Verve, a naira-based debit card, will place it in competition with leading players in the ecosystem such as Opay, Moniepoint, Palmpay, and others, which have issued over 17 million Verve cards.

The strategy of the digital microfinance bank demonstrates that, despite bank transfers and the increasing adoption of contactless payments, financial technology firms still rely on debit cards for sustainability.

