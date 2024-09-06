A Nigerian man who spent much to customise his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card has stirred mixed reactions from people

The man showed that his nickname was boldly printed on the front of the card that came in black color

Every Point of Sale (POS) shop he took the card to for withdrawal expressed surprise, as some asked if it would work

A Nigerian man made a video about his customised ATM card was made of iron as against the usual plastic.

The man dropped the debit card on the floor so people could see how strong it was.

A POS agent who touched the card was surprised. Photo source: @cris_black0

Source: TikTok

ATM card and withdrawal

To get people's reactions to his customised card, he took the ATM to the street to withdraw from POS agents.

The first POS vendor he saw examined the card and said that it must be a foreign item.

Another lady (@cris_black0) wondered if the card would work. The man had to assure her it transacts like any other ATM card.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Muna wondered:

"If it expires what next."

AY_exclusive asked:

"Wait ooooo........agbo seller dan dey use POS???"

OHS VENTURES asked:

"How much do you get this bro?"

Most valuable said:

"Na who chop belle full go customize ATM card me wey Dey use Opay card wey I get for free."

PastyCODM said:

"Every place you go you have to start saying it will work or else."

rx_nking.zz said:

"Make I press the last 40k for my account use am do card? Wetin I go come chop when my card be designers?"

Ask of Zee said:

"What of the CVV number that’s meant to be at the back?"

OG DECENTO said:

"Who still Dey use ATM for this 21st century?? Omo for over 3 years now na transfer I Dey use oooo."

Destiny_michael joked:

"Everlasting funds comes with that card."

Man gave his ATM card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after collecting his salary, a Nigerian man gave his wife his ATM card to shop for the family.

However, the man, Israel Obinna Ugwu, said his salary was finished due to the shopping done by his wife.

