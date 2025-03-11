BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints New NABTEB Registrar, UBEC Board Chair

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Mohammed Mohammed Aminu as the new Registrar and CEO of NABTEB, bringing 28 years of experience in technical education, research, and policy development

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Mohammed Mohammed Aminu as the new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

Dr. Aminu, who holds a Ph.D. in Automobile Technology and a Master’s in Procurement and Supply Chain Management, brings 28 years of experience in teaching, administration, research, and policy development.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), confirmed the appointments in a statement issued on March 11.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the Director of Procurement at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

He is known for his advocacy of vocational education and skills development and has authored numerous publications on innovative pedagogies, youth empowerment, and poverty alleviation.

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of his appointment, stating,

“Dr. Aminu’s extensive experience in technical education and administration will be instrumental in driving transformational leadership at NABTEB.

"I urge him to strengthen the agency’s role in assessing and certifying skilled human resources crucial for Nigeria’s industrial growth.”

Dr. Aminu is a registered member of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria and the Automotive and Locomotive Engineers Institute.

Tinubu appoints Olorunnimbe to lead UBEC board

In addition to Dr. Aminu’s appointment, President Tinubu has named Mr. Idris Olorunnimbe as the Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Board.

Olorunnimbe is a seasoned leader known for his contributions to youth empowerment and education.

As the Group CEO of The Temple Company, which he founded in 2016, Olorunnimbe has spearheaded transformative initiatives across education, entertainment, and sports. He also served on the Board of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), where he chaired the Stakeholder and Governance Committees, driving impactful youth employment and entrepreneurship programs.

New deputy executive secretaries appointed

In further restructuring efforts, President Tinubu appointed Rasaq Olajuwon from the South West as UBEC’s Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical) and Tunde Ajibulu from the North Central as Deputy Executive Secretary (Services).

Olajuwon, until his appointment, was the Director of Administration and Human Resources at the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA).

Meanwhile, Ajibulu, a Fellow of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), serves as a Director at Tangent Construction Nigeria Limited and a Partner at Covenant Consultancy Services.

President Tinubu urged the new appointees to “enhance service delivery at UBEC and ensure greater access to quality basic education nationwide.”

Previous appointment at UBEC

This development follows President Tinubu’s appointment of Aisha Garba from the North West as the Executive Secretary of UBEC in December 2024.

With the new leadership structure, the President aims to bolster Nigeria’s basic education system and drive impactful reforms.

