The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has clarified that changes to name and date of birth can only be processed through their official website, selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng.

This announcement came in response to reports of numerous fake websites claiming to be the legitimate platform for the self-service modification introduced by the federal government.

Online portal for NIN self service released. Photo credit: NIMC_ng

Source: Getty Images

Official Clarification on X

On January 24th, NIMC took to X to address the issue, stating:

“Modifications can only be done on selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng. Do not attempt to modify on unauthorized websites.”

The online Self-Service Modifications portal allows for quick and easy requests for changes to Name, Phone Number, Date of Birth, and Address details.

Steps for Modifying NIN Data

NIMC outlined the steps for modifying Date of Birth data on the portal:

Verify your NIN and log in.

Navigate to the dashboard and select the date of birth modification option.

Complete the payment for the modification securely via Paystack.

Input your NPC certificate number and validate it. If you’ve misplaced your birth certificate, perform the birth attestation online at http://www.nationalpopulation.org.ng.

Upload the NPC certificate along with required supporting documents.

Submit the modification request and preview the adjustments.

Check the attestation box before submitting.

Receive your modification transaction slip promptly on the modification table.

Upon approval, receive a notification, and your NIN slip will be dispatched to your email. You also have the option to print the slip directly from your dashboard.

Document Requirements

For Date of Birth Modification:

Digitised NPC Attestation Certificate for those born before 1992.

Digitised NPC Birth Certificate for those born after 1992.

For Change of Name Modification:

Court affidavit.

Newspaper extract.

Marriage certificate (in the case of marital status).

Other government ID.

For Change of Address Modification:

Utility bill.

Tenancy agreement.

Community leader’s attestation letter.

For Phone Number Modification:

Police report (provide your phone number without “0” after the “+234” country code, e.g., +234 812345…).

NIMC advised individuals to visit selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ngfor seamless updates to their NIN data details.

Supporting document acquisition information can be found at https://nimc.gov.ng/modification-requirements.

