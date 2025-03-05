The University of Maiduguri has announced adjustments to its working hours to accommodate fasting staff and students during Ramadan

The University of Maiduguri announced adjustments to its working hours in a move to accommodate the schedule of fasting staff and students during the holy month of Ramadan.

This change was made public on March 4 by Malam Malah of the Human Resources Department, on behalf of the university's registrar.

The university's new working hours will run from 8 am to 3 pm on Mondays to Thursdays, and from 8 am to 2 pm on Fridays.

According to the statement, this adjustment will help staff and students better manage the physical and spiritual demands of Ramadan, which involves fasting from dawn to sunset.

Significance of Ramadan in the muslim community

Ramadan is a significant period for Muslims worldwide, characterised by renewed devotion to Allah and acts of compassion and generosity.

This period of fasting and reflection allows the faithful to deepen their spiritual practices and build a sense of community through shared acts of kindness.

University's call for cooperation

The university has urged staff to adhere to the new timings and has sought their cooperation in ensuring a smooth transition to the new schedule. This initiative aims to support the university community during this important religious observance.

The University of Maiduguri's proactive measures reflect its commitment to the well-being of its staff and students, ensuring that they can fulfil both their academic and spiritual responsibilities during Ramadan.

Ramadan in Nigeria

Ramadan in Nigeria is a significant religious observance for the Muslim community, which constitutes a substantial portion of the country's population.

During this holy month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, engaging in prayer, reflection, and acts of charity. The period is marked by communal prayers, known as Tarawih, and the breaking of the fast with family and friends at Iftar.

The sighting of the crescent moon, announced by the Sultan of Sokoto, signals the beginning of Ramadan. The end of Ramadan is celebrated with the festive occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which includes grand parades, feasts, and various cultural activities.

University of Maiduguri

The University of Maiduguri, established in 1975, is a federal higher education institution located in Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno State in Northeast Nigeria.

It enrolls about 25,000 students across various programs, including a college of medicine and faculties of agriculture, arts, environmental science, allied health science, basic medical science, dentistry, education, engineering, law, management science, pharmacy, science, social science, and veterinary medicine.

The university is known for its research efforts, particularly in agriculture, medicine, and conflict resolution.

