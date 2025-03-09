Ramadan: I am pregnant. Can I fast? Islamic Scholar Explains

There are two categories of pregnant women, fasting is a debt that must be paid. When a woman is pregnant and Ramadan has started, some women have the strength to be doing everything during pregnancy, we have women who can fast during pregnancy, but it is very rare. Even if such a woman wanted to fast, she would not be allowed to fast because of her health and that of the baby.

But in this part of the world, I am yet to see a pregnant woman who repays her fasting after giving birth. After giving birth, the woman would start breastfeeding, like two months breastfeeding, such a woman would get pregnant again. But according to Shari'ah, a pregnant woman is expected to repay her fasting after giving birth.

Source: Legit.ng