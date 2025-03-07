Students to Stage Protest Over Missing LASU Graduate Allegedly Dead

The Lagos State Chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Council has condemned the alleged murder of Adedamola Ogunbode, a 2024 Lagos State University graduate

Ogunbode, missing since January 16, 2025, is believed to have been killed by a prophet in Ojo, Lagos State, though the police maintain the case as a “missing person” investigation

Students and LASU management demand justice, highlighting the tragic incident as a reflection of insecurity within the Nigerian student community

The Lagos State Chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Council (NANS JCC) has strongly condemned the alleged murder of Adedamola Ogunbode, a 2024 graduate of Lagos State University (LASU).

The incident has sparked outrage among students and raised concerns about safety within the student community.

Ogunbode’s disappearance and allegations

Ogunbode, a Political Science Education graduate, was reported missing on January 16, 2025. While the Lagos State Police Command has maintained that the case remains a “missing person” investigation, students have alleged that Ogunbode was “killed in cold blood by a so-called prophet” in Ojo, Lagos State.

Rumours of his mutilated body being discovered have circulated, though the police have refuted these claims. Chief Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that three suspects, including a prophet, have been arrested in connection with the case.

NANS JCC Lagos condemns the incident

In a statement issued on March 6, NANS JCC Lagos described the alleged killing as “a direct attack on the Nigerian student community.”

The statement, signed by State Chairman Abdul-Raheem Abdul-Quadri and Public Relations Officer Ridwan Ajayi, highlighted the insecurity faced by young Nigerians striving for a better future.

The students demanded a transparent and expedited legal process to ensure justice, warning against political interference.

Calls for action and oversight

The students urged the Lagos State Government to acknowledge the growing insecurity in student communities.

They called for special security measures around tertiary institutions and stricter oversight of religious organisations, stating that religion must not serve as a cover for criminal activities.

They also demanded to be included in the investigative process, vowing to mobilise protests if justice is not served.

LASU management seeks justice

The management of LASU has also demanded justice for Ogunbode. In a statement, Deputy Registrar Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile revealed that investigations indicated Ogunbode’s mutilated body was allegedly found buried in the compound of a church in Ojo.

The university expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and extended condolences to Ogunbode’s family and the LASU student body.

Broader concern

This incident has drawn parallels to a similar case in 2022 involving a missing LASU student.

The recurring nature of such tragedies depicts the urgent need for enhanced security measures and accountability to protect Nigerian students.

The student community remains resolute in its demand for justice, emphasising that this case is not just about Ogunbode but about safeguarding the fundamental right to life for all Nigerian students.

