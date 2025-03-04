A tragic road accident in Ogun State on March 4 claimed the lives of at least 16 passengers, leaving three others injured

At least 16 passengers tragically lost their lives on March 4 in a devastating road crash in Ogun State. The accident also left three others injured.

The lone crash occurred at Buhari Estate along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway at approximately 1:00 pm. A white Mazda bus, registered as KJA 949 YJ, was involved in the incident, which reportedly claimed the lives of passengers in a harrowing fire outbreak.

16 Burnt To Death In Ogun Road Crash, Location Announced

Fire outbreak and explosion in the vehicle

According to Florence Okpe, Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the vehicle was carrying a filled gas cylinder that likely contributed to an explosion.

Okpe confirmed, “A total of 21 people were involved in the crash. The genders of the victims couldn’t be ascertained at the scene because they were burnt beyond recognition.”

The crash resulted in 16 fatalities, while three individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Two others were reported to have escaped unhurt. Injured victims were promptly taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta.

Authorities caution on transport of flammable items

Sector Commander Akinwumi Fasakin extended condolences to the bereaved families and highlighted the importance of careful transportation of highly flammable materials.

He urged that such items be carried in designated vehicles operated by trained drivers to prevent similar tragedies.

The charred remains of the victims remain at the scene, awaiting evacuation by authorities.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of transporting flammable materials without appropriate measures.

Road crash in Nigeria

Recently, Nigeria has experienced several tragic road accidents. For instance, a lone accident involving an articulated vehicle in Kogi State resulted in the death of four people and left two others severely injured.

Additionally, a fatal crash on the Benin-Auchi road in Edo State claimed the lives of 12 passengers when a bus collided with a truck and caught fire. These incidents highlight the ongoing challenges of road safety in the country, often attributed to factors such as speed violations, brake failures, and poor road conditions.

Tanker explosion burns 5 to death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers state police command said five people were burnt in the multiple tanker explosion at the Eleme section of the East-West Road. The state police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the casualty figure on Saturday, April 27.

The tragic incident which occurred on Friday night, April 26 also burnt over 100 vehicles and many people trapped in their vehicles were roasted by the inferno, The Nation reports.

An eyewitness, simply identified as Baridi said the incident happened after a petrol-laden tanker collided with a heavy-duty truck, spilling its contents and bursting into flames.

Source: Legit.ng