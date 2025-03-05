President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a special adviser to the president on job creation and MSME, Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, who will work from the office of the vice president.

Similarly, the president also approved the appointment of Uju Anwuka as the senior special assistant to the president on public health, also for the office of the vice president.

In a statement from the office of the presidency and signed by Stanley Nkwocha, the senior special assistant on media and communication (vice president office), the two elevated appointees had served in similar roles before now.

Adekunle-Johnson earlier served as the senior special assistant and played a key role in advancing the initiatives of the Tinubu's administration in the area of job creation and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) growth.

As SSA, Adekunle-Johnson supervised several projects including the Shared Facility Initiative and the Expanded National MSME Clinics.

On her part, Anwuka earlier served as the special assistant on public health, led the fight against malnutrition and hunger, most especially the vulnerable communities.

The presidency recalled that she was instrumental in the implementation of the Nutrition 774 Initiative, which was recently launched by the administration.

According to the state, the appointments of the two presidential aides aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, particularly in the area of job creations, public health and small business developments. They were then order to resume work with immediate effect.

