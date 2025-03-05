The GGAA praised the National Assembly’s Appropriations Committee for its diligent review of the ₦54.99 trillion 2025 budget, ensuring transparency and accountability

The Good Governance Advocates of Africa (GGAA) has lauded the joint National Assembly Committee on Appropriations for its diligent and thorough examination of the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The committee, co-chaired by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola and Rt. Hon. Abubakar Bichi, has been commended for its commitment to ensuring the budget reflects Nigeria’s development goals and addresses the needs of its citizens.

In a statement signed by its Director, Dr. Francis Martins, the GGAA highlighted the committee’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and inclusivity throughout the budgeting process.

The group noted that the committee’s efforts were instrumental in the successful passage of the ₦54.99 trillion budget, which was recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

The GGAA praised Senator Adeola for his exceptional leadership and ability to foster consensus among committee members.

“Senator Adeola’s dedication to the committee’s work reflects his passion for good governance and his commitment to the well-being of Nigerians,” the statement read.

It also acknowledged Rt. Hon. Bichi’s remarkable contributions, describing his collaboration with Senator Adeola as a key factor in the committee’s success.

“Hon. Bichi demonstrated remarkable leadership and dedication to the committee’s work. His ability to work seamlessly with Senator Adeola ensured the budget was equitable, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of Nigerians,” the statement added.

Group lauds committee for remarkable efforts

The GGAA emphasized the synergy between the two leaders, noting that their combined expertise and collaborative approach set a high standard for effective governance.

“The synergy between Senator Adeola and Rt. Hon. Bichi has been a key factor in the committee’s success. Their ability to leverage each other’s strengths and work together seamlessly is a remarkable example of leadership and collaboration,” the statement said.

The group also commended the committee for upholding the principles of good governance, ensuring the budget aligns with Nigeria’s development priorities.

“The two leaders demonstrated transparency and accountability throughout the budgeting process, ensuring the committee’s work was guided by the principles of good governance,” the statement noted.

The GGAA called on other committees within the National Assembly to follow the example set by the Committee on Appropriations.

“The dedication and professionalism displayed by Senator Adeola, Rt. Hon. Bichi, and their team should serve as a model for other committees. Such commitment is essential for advancing Nigeria’s development agenda,” the statement concluded.

The 2025 budget, which aims to address critical national priorities, has been widely regarded as a significant step forward in Nigeria’s fiscal planning.

The GGAA’s recognition of the committee’s efforts underscores the importance of collaborative and transparent governance in achieving sustainable development.

