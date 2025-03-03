Nigeria’s National Assembly Clerk, Kamoru Ogunlana, has called for the creation of legislative drafting manuals to improve lawmaking in line with global standards

During a meeting with a British Parliament delegation in Abuja, he highlighted the importance of learning from the UK’s legislative system to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

The British delegation, led by Kate Osamor, aimed to support Nigeria’s Parliament by sharing skills and knowledge, emphasising collaboration to enhance governance and legislative processes

Abuja, FCT - The Clerk to Nigeria’s National Assembly (CNA), Kamoru Ogunlana, has called for the development of legislative drafting manuals to improve the quality of laws in line with global best practices.

Ogunlana made the call on Monday, March 3, during a meeting with a delegation from the British Parliament at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Why the visit by British Parliament delegation is important

Ogunlana said the visit provided a platform for exchanging ideas and learning from the British legislative system to enhance Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

"As members of the British Parliament, you share a legacy of fostering governance that reflects the will of the people and champion rights and freedoms. We take immense pride in the path we have forged and the collaborative spirit we have nurtured with you over the decades.

"Our member-to-member engagements, parliamentary exchanges, and mutual visits have enriched our legislative processes and brought our nations closer together," Ogunlana said.

He highlighted the crucial role of Nigeria’s bicameral legislature—the Senate and the House of Representatives—in lawmaking, representation, and executive oversight.

According to the clerk, collaboration with international partners like the British Parliament was vital for promoting good governance and enhancing citizens’ welfare.

Ogunlana speaks on Nigeria's historic relationship with Britain

Ogunlana noted that Nigeria’s parliamentary system had long-standing historical ties with Britain, dating back to colonial rule in the early 20th century. He said this relationship laid the foundation for Nigeria’s legislative framework and democratic governance.

"The principles of parliamentary democracy that we uphold - debate, representation, and accountability - are deeply rooted in the traditions we've inherited and adapted over the years," he added.

British delegation speaks on mission

Kate Osamor, a member of the British House of Commons and leader of the visiting delegation, said the team aimed to strengthen legislative relations and assess Nigeria’s parliamentary operations to identify areas where the UK could provide support.

She said, "the whole essence of that work is that we transfer skills and knowledge to Parliamentarians from the Commonwealth and this is why it's really important that we are here, to learn about the work that is happening here, and to find the way to support the Clerk's need.

She acknowledged differences in legislative resources between Nigeria and Britain but emphasized that Nigeria’s Parliament could still function effectively with the right support.

"I do appreciate that in Westminster we have a huge team of Clerks and that's not the case in Nigeria. It doesn't mean that you can't be as mighty as we are. So that's why we have people here to support the work that you're doing, learn from what you have already done, and make sure that whatever goes forward in the House is fit for purpose,” she said.

The delegation is expected to engage further with Nigerian lawmakers as part of ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation in governance and legislative affairs.

