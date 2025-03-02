Two suspected child traffickers arrested and two stolen children rescued in separate operations by Imo State Police, with officers rejecting a N1 million bribe from one suspect

A woman was caught with a four-year-old child purchased for N1.8 million, while another suspect abducted her ex-neighbor's child; both children have been safely reunited with their families

Police urge residents to stay alert and protect their children, as investigations continue to dismantle trafficking networks in the state

The Imo State Police Command has arrested two suspected child traffickers and successfully rescued two stolen children in separate operations across the state.

The command's Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, confirmed the arrests in a statement issued on Friday, highlighting the professionalism of the officers who turned down a N1 million bribe from one of the suspects to obstruct justice.

Imo: Policemen Bold Reject N1 Million Bribe from Child Traffickers, Rescue Children

Suspect Offers N1 Million Bribe, Officers Stand Firm

According to Okoye, the first incident occurred on February 21 when operatives of the Safer Highway Unit intercepted 45-year-old Eze Chika during a stop-and-search operation along the Owerri–Aba Express Road.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect was found in possession of a four-year-old child. She initially claimed to be the mother but later confessed to purchasing the child from a suspected child trafficking syndicate in Aba for N1.8 million,” Okoye revealed

In a bid to avoid arrest, Chika allegedly attempted to bribe the officers with N1 million.

However, the officers refused the offer and ensured her arrest, along with the safe rescue of the child.

"Our operatives remained professional and committed to ensuring that justice was served. Their rejection of the bribe underscores the command's zero-tolerance approach to corruption," Okoye added.

Another Child Rescued from Abduction

In a related case, detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) arrested a 32-year-old woman, Confidence Odoh, on February 4 for allegedly abducting her ex-neighbor’s child.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect stole the child while he was playing in their shared compound. Thankfully, the child has been reunited with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ududiri,” Okoye stated.

Police said further investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest other possible members of the trafficking networks connected to the cases.

Police Call for Vigilance

Reiterating the command’s commitment to tackling child trafficking and organized crimes, Okoye called on residents of the state to remain vigilant and safeguard their children.

“We urge parents to keep a close watch on their children and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station,” he said.

