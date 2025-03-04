Two people, including a tanker driver and his motor boy, died in a fiery explosion around Gabster Mega Petrol Station, Orita Challenge, Ibadan, at about 5:00 am on Tuesday, March 4

Firefighters and security agencies quickly contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby shops and residential areas

Oyo State authorities confirmed the incident is under control, as investigations continue to determine the cause of the explosion

Ibadan, Oyo state - Tragedy struck in the early hours of Tuesday as a fuel tanker exploded in Ibadan, Oyo State, killing two persons.

The incident occurred around Gabster Mega Petrol Station, located in Orita Challenge, within the Oluyole Local Government Area, at approximately 5:00 am.

Two Reportedly Dead as Fuel Tanker Explodes, Video, Location Emerge

Eyewitnesses at the scene confirmed that the victims, identified as the driver of the tanker and his motor boy, were trapped inside the vehicle and consumed by the flames, Punch reported.

“The incident happened around 5:00 this morning. The driver and his motor boy were trapped in the inferno and couldn’t escape. They were burnt beyond recognition,” a witness said.

Firefighters contain spread after tanker explosion

Two Reportedly Dead as Fuel Tanker Explodes, Video, Location Emerge

Following the explosion, operatives of the Oyo state Fire Service, supported by security agencies, swiftly moved to the scene to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to nearby businesses and residential buildings.

The quick response helped prevent what could have been a larger disaster in the busy commercial area.

Government Confirms Incident

Speaking on the incident, the Special Adviser on Fire Services Reform to Governor Seyi Makinde and Chairman of the State Fire Services Agency, Moroof Akinwande, confirmed the fire outbreak and the successful containment of the situation.

“We received information about the fire at Gabster Mega Petrol Station, Orita Challenge, at 5:15 am. The situation is now under control,” Akinwande stated.

As of the time of filing this report, the full cause of the explosion remains unclear, while authorities continue investigations.

